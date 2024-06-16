Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, has appealed to the people of the state to continue to bear with the situation that the country is currently going through which he said Is temporary.

The Governor in his Eid-El-Adha celebration goodwill message declared, “As a responsive responsible Government, we will render palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effects of the hardship.

He also stated, “I will however appeal to you to make some sacrifices to ensure that we overcome the hardship.”

According to him, “We are not unmindful of the economic hardship being experienced by the generality of the people. This is a national problem which is being jointly addressed by the Federal and State Governments.”

He stated “As we all know, the Eid-El-Kabir is celebrated annually by the Muslims Umma to commemorate the spiritual sacrifice made by Prophet Abraham (AS) who, in total submission to the will of Allah, answered the Divine call to sacrifice his only son, Prophet Ismail (AS).”

The Governor added that “It is therefore incumbent on the Muslim Ummah to observe the highest spiritual sacrifice ever made In observance of Divine injunction.”

According to the Governor, “The occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir should be used to reflect on how we have fared morally and spiritually during the last one year so as to take corrective measures, where necessary, for us to be amongst the believers who will enjoy the mercies of Allah (SWT) in the hereafter.”

“Islam as a religion propagates total submission to the will of Allah (SWT) and peaceful co-existence amongst the Muslim Ummah and with adherents of other faiths. The Holy Qur’an has also commanded all Muslims to give something (in charity) to the less privileged ones among them out of the treasure which Allah has bestowed on them.”

“This should be done without consideration for religious, ethnic or political differences. We should also use the Eld-el Kabir occasion to strengthen the existing interpersonal relationships and create new ones. There is also the need for us to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and respect for one another. We should pray for the prevailing peace in the State to be sustained and for adequate rainfall for us to have a bumper harvest during this farming season,” The Governor added.

He used the occasion to reiterate the irrevocable commitment of his Government to serve the people of the State better than it did during the first term.

