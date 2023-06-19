President Bola Tinubu has celebrated Nigerian fathers on the occasion of Father’s Day, noting that their presence in the lives of children brings strength, stability, and endless possibilities.

The President took to his verified Twitter handle, @officialABAT on Sunday to share the joy of the day with fathers, observing that their love, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication are a testament to the extraordinary role they play in shaping the future.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to all fathers who have embraced the responsibilities of fatherhood.

He tweeted: “On this joyous occasion of Father’s Day, we come together to honor the remarkable fathers who have left an indelible mark on the lives of their children and the fabric of our society.

“Your love, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication are a testament to the extraordinary role you play in shaping the future.

“To all the fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, and father figures who have embraced the responsibilities of fatherhood with open arms, we extend our deepest gratitude.

“Your presence in the lives of your children brings strength, stability, and endless possibilities.

“Through your unwavering support and guidance, you instill in them the values of compassion, resilience, and integrity.

“We celebrate you today and always. Happy Father’s Day.”

