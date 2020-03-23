Father meets daughter raped to death while away with pregnant wife in hospital

Suspected armed robbers on Sunday, raped a female victim to death while her father was at the hospital with pregnant wife in Delta State.

The lady was identified as Miss Woduowei while the incident occurred in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi LGA of the state.

Reports say the incident happened during an armed robbery attack along the Bomadi Gas Plant Station in Bomadi in the early hours of Sunday.

A member of the vigilante group, who declined identification, in the area confirmed the incident to journalists in Delta.

He said the father of the victim, one Elder Wuduowei, was away from home when the hoodlums invade the area and raped the lady whom they found alone in the house.

Before the incident, the victim was said to have alerted her father who couldn’t act fast to inform security agents.

Father of the victim, Elder Wuduowei, was quoted as saying that he couldn’t reach the head of the vigilante group when he got wind of the attack on his home.

“Armed robbers attacked my house when I was not around and my daughter tried to reach me to alert me.

“I was in the hospital because my wife was in labour before I could reach the head of vigilantes who accompanied me down, it was already late.

“We saw her body cold after we saw signs of her being violated by the hoodlums,” he lamented.

The reaction was still being awaited from the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, while filing the report.

