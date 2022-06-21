Fasoranti, Falae, Deji of Akure hail Buhari on Adegoroye’s appointment

Former National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, on Tuesday joined other prominent indigenes of Akure to hail President Muhammadu Buhari, over the nomination of Prince Ademola Adegoroye as a Ministerial nominee.

Other prominent leaders of the Akure community who hailed the nomination of Adegoroye include the traditional ruler of the Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae.

In separate statements issued in Akure on Tuesday, the prominent Akure indigenes described Adegoroye’s appointment as putting the right peg in the right hole.

Falae, a former presidential candidate, in his reaction to the appointment, said Buhari has appointed a well-qualified candidate to fill the slot of Ondo State in the Federal Executive Council.

He said: “Ademola is a fine gentleman, well-read and highly qualified to be Minister. I am happy with this appointment made by the President. He has given us a Minister we can be proud of.”

On his part, Chief Fasoranti who congratulated Adegoroye on the appointment said President Buhari has shown through the appointment shown his readiness to fortify his cabinet with well-educated and intelligent people.

The Afenifere chieftain said with the administration of Buhari now in his final year, bringing on board quality Nigerians like Adegoroye into his cabinet will help him to focus on meeting the remaining promises he made to Nigerians in 2015 and 2019.

Sharing the opinion that Adegoroye will add value to the administration of the president, Oba Aladelusi commended Buhari for appointing another Akure indigene into his cabinet.

The monarch said he is optimistic that Adegoroye will use his wealth of political and administrative experience to the benefit of the administration and the country.





Adegoroye, a lawyer, former lawmaker and former governorship candidate in Ondo State, was among the seven Ministerial nominees announced yesterday in Buhari’s letter to the Senate seeking their confirmation.

The Prince of Akure will replace the immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, who resigned last month to pursue a return to the Senate.

