Fashola tasks planners on redevelopment of police stations, court premises

The Minister of Work and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has called on settlement experts popularly known as town planners to intervene and take the lead in the reconstruction and redevelopment of numerous police stations and court premises recently destroyed in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria during the post #ENDSARS demonstration.

The minister made this appeal when the executives of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) led by its President, Mr Toyin Ayinde, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

During the visit, the minister described physical planning as the bedrock of economic development and growth.

According to him, no society can truly develop without first sorting out how land is to be used.

The visit was the first official assignment of the new administration and was meant to acquaint the minister with the new executives.

NITP President, Mr. Toyin Ayinde, expressed deep concern about some of the social challenges that have bedeviled the country especially this year, noting the physical implications of such development.

He lamented how the year began with Covid -19 pandemic, adding that just as the nation is about to wriggle its way out, the people were faced with the #ENDSARS protests “which have become hijacked by some misguided youths.”

Ayinde used the opportunity to inform government on the readiness of the NITP for collaboration in such areas that would bring about a more resilient urbanization in Nigeria.

He reminded the minister of his love for planning and his irrevocable conviction that “the urban and regional planner, on one hand and the economic planner on the other are most pivotal to the development of any civilization.”

According to Ayinde, the visit was significant in the sense that the Ministry of Works and Housing is charged with policy issues on physical planning and human development in Nigeria, and should take leadership in matters of urban and regional planning in the country.

Besides, he said the mnister remained an Honorary Fellow of NITP and a stakeholder in the progress of the institute and its vision.

He said that the institute “looks forward to collaborating with the Ministry in areas that enhance physical planning in Nigeria and the attainment of Goal 11 of the Agenda 2030, Sustainable Cities and Settlements.”

The newly elected executives also paid a visit to the Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS), soliciting the support of the Executive Director of AIHS, Festus Adebayo, saying his contribution in the area of housing was unparalleled.

NITP president was accompanied on the visit by some national officers including, the 1st National Vice President, Nathaniel Atebije, National Vice President, Ogbonna Chime; National Secretary, Austin Ukanwa, Chairman Practice Committee, Barnabas Atiyaye, Chairman Publications Committee, Prof. Davidson Alaci, and the Executive Secretary, Eric Mbaaukan.

Also present was Head of department, Urban and Regional Development, Federal Ministry of Works & Housing, Dunmoye Olasunkanmi.

