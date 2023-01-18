Fashion taboos broken by trends

As in all things, there are particular acts that are considered wrong and shoukd never be done. And in fashion, they are called taboos.

There are many taboos in the fashion world. Some of them are unknown to people outside the fashion industry.

But in today’s world, many fashion taboos are being broken and turned to fad. However, whether they are trending and the new normal, breaking fashion rules will never be acceptable in the fashion industry.

Here are some of the taboos which many now break gleefully:

Socks and sandals: While it seems everyone knows it’s a taboo to wear socks on sandal, many still do it; some even wear socks on slippers and flip flops. Wearing socks on sandal is a NO.

It is ok to wear sandals without any socks under them.

Wearing stripes and spots or patterned: It is a ground rule in the fashion world that wearing spots with stripes is a bad idea as well as wearing three different leopard print items of clothing at once. Many however commit this faux pas or acclaimed fashion disaster by wearing prints on pattern. And they carry it off.

Combining all tones in metallic bracelets:

Many people believe that wearing gold, silver and bronze all at once is something which can’t be done for the fear of looking too trashy. But it is the trend now and is quite fashionable. Even designers now create jewelry set in three tones and they do not look trashy.





Wearing T-shirt with a suit: Wearing a collarless shirt under a suit used to be a taboo but it hasn’t been considered one in a long time now. It’s now cool to wear it and has become quite popular.

Wearing sneakers on native clothes:

This used to be a deal breaker but has now become a fashion trend.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE