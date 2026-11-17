The Oke-Ogun Young Farmers Association (OOYFA) has condemned the attack on men of the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA) by some hoodlums on Friday, which led to the agency’s men suffering various bodily injuries and destruction their vehicles.

The association disclosed this during a media interaction in Ibadan on Monday.

According to OOYFA State President, Comrade Olu Jenrade, men of OYRLEA were at Okeho, Kajola local government in response to a distress call over destruction of a vast cassava and maize farm by Fulani cattle herders and have seized a number of cattle when gunfire erupted all around them.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu to start immediate investigation into the attack on a team of OYRLEA on Friday during an enforcement exercise at Ilua, Okeho, Kajola local government.

“Some of our members at Ilua side of Okeho whose farm were destroyed by a herd of cattle, intentionally carried out by the herders have logged complaints with police formations at Okeho, Iseyin and Oyo, but nothing came out of these, they had to later write and called the OYRLEA office to come and rescue them.

“The OYRLEA enforcement team arrived our members’ farm early Friday morning and met the herd of cattle in the same farm again, which led to the arrest of some of the cattle, but while they were loading the cattle in their trucks, some herders and hired thugs rushed on them, shooting and hacking the OYRLEA men with gun and cutlass.

“It was the security men that followed the enforcement team from Ibadan that rescued the OYRLEA men by returning fire and during the exchange, one of the Fulani men was hit,” he said.

The Oke-Ogun Young Farmers Association (OOYFA) used the opportunity to commend the Oyo State government through OYRLEA for standing with farmers at a time when national insecurity has made farming a suicide mission.

The group also applauded the Iseyin Division of the Nigerian police, for the support given to the team to escape death in the hands of the attackers.