•Stress importance of effective extension service

The Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan, through its Digital Agriculture, Farming Systems and Extension Programme (DAFS&EP), in collaboration with the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA), organised a workshop Training for Youth Agro-dealers across Crops, Livestock and Input Agencies within the SouthWest region of the country.

The training, held recently, at the Professor Veronica Obatolu Building on the Institute’s premises.

The workshop, with the theme: “Scaling and Operationalisation of Pluralistic Last Mile Delivery, Extension and Advisory Services in Africa”, was aimed at strengthening capacity for effective agricultural information dissemination, advisory services and engagement with farmers across the SouthWest region.

Delivering the welcome address, the Head of DAFS&EP, Prof. Ajoke Oyegbami, welcomed the participants and encouraged them to take the training seriously with every sense of attentiveness. She gave insights into the Workshop and noted that the Workshop is designed to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills for effective information dissemination while building their confidence in carrying out their respective responsibilities.

Speaking at the event, the Representative of the Country Director of SAA, Dr. Anjola Fadairo, seized the opportunity to appreciate the Institute Management for the collaboration. She intimated the gathering with the objective and mission of SAA, describing it as an agricultural extension organisation with over 40 years of experience and focused on providing farmers with relevant agricultural information while addressing their core needs.

She further emphasised the importance of digital agriculture in strengthening farmers’ capacities, building their confidence, improving their livelihoods and developing effective customer relationships. She closed by charging the participants to make good use of the opportunity.

While delivering the opening address, the Executive Director, Prof. Gabriel Oluwatosin, who was represented by the Head of the Crop and Livestock Production Unit, Prof. Johnson Adetumbi , congratulated the participants on the opportunity to benefit from the Workshop and welcomed them to the Institute, a citadel of agricultural innovation. He urged them to pay close attention to the training sessions and make the most of the knowledge and experience to be shared, expressing confidence in the Institute’s team of experts. He assured the SAA of the Institute’s continued support and collaboration, especially in advancing farmers’ productivity and livelihoods. He thereafter declared the Workshop open. Mr Victor Atilola, a retired permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Oyo State and CEO, Adyink Agricultural Academy , a frontline private agricultural extension outfit in Oyo State also gave a talk to equip the trainees on practical ways of disseminating agricultural technologies to farmers.

Closing the Opening Ceremony, the Principal Facilitator of the Workshop, Prof. Olaide Saka, delivered the Vote of Thanks. He extended appreciation to the Management, SAA, participants, and the Technical staff for their presence, contributions and support geared towards the success of the programme.

Following the Opening Ceremony, the Workshop featured Technical Sessions, with experts within the Institute delivering presentations across digital marketing and extension, quality assurance and safety practices in Agro-input distribution, customer relations and record keeping, etc., aimed at equipping the participants with required knowledge and skills on effective extension service delivery in Africa.

Upon completion, the participants were presented starter-packs in a bid to aid practicality of the knowledge acquired throughout and to support their Agro input business.

…Connect farmers, extension agents, other key players

In a bid to strengthen agricultural extension and promote food security in the South west zone, the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training IAR&T in collaboration with other agencies have linked farmers with financial institutions, Agro input dealers and other stakeholders to enhance their productions.

The Institute during a market hub organised to link farmers , extension agents , Agro input dealers and financial institutions held at Professor Adebowale Hall had in attendance participants from the South Western States of the country.

While delivering his welcome address at the event , the Director of IAR&T, Prof. Gabriel Oluwatosin represented by the immediate past Deputy Director, Prof Johnson Adetumbi urged farmers not to think of what only money can buy but to ensure that they buy knowledge and exchange contacts of stakeholders so as to boost their productions.

“It’s a market but I want you to know that you have come to buy knowledge instead of what money can buy”.

“When you buy knowledge, you are tactically improving on your farms and although you will still have the opportunity of going home with some of the displayed items,” he said .

The programme which was sponsored by SASAKAWA and other notable key organizations in the field of Agriculture was attended by stakeholders from the South Western States of Nigeria.

While delivering her speech, the representave of SASAKAWA , Dr. Mrs. Anjolaoluwa Fadairo appreciates the management of IAR&T for given SASAKAWA and other sponsors the opportunities to partner with the Institute to organise the event and that SASAKAWA will work hard to ensure the event is sustained .

She disclosed that the programme was aimed at educating key players , extension agents and other key stakeholders on the reasons to reach out to core farmers in the villages .

“Nigeria no longer depends on public extension agents but pluralistic extension and that is why we are recruiting agro dealers to assist the extension agents in disseminating of technologies to farmers because of their closeness and regular contact with farmers.”

“ Farmers still need to know that all of us in that value chain can assist them , we need to all come on board to let farmers know how they can improve on their production, take their goods to the market and how to manage the soil,” she said.

In his words , Mr. Oyewumi Akinsola a key player from Jubaili agro chemicals disclosed that they were friends to farmers but stated that some farmers still practices primitive farming which according to him is the reason for their poor harvest.

He however urged farmers to approach relevant registered agro chemical companies for necessary technical advice on how best to boost ther production .

The event was attended by farmers and Extension officers across South west, representatives of Bank of Agric, National Agricultural Insurance corporation , Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State who one after the other educated farmers on the services offered and need to source for their services with a view to boost farmers’ business beyond their present production. Also in attendance were prof Jelili Saka, Prof Ajoke Oyegbami, Head, Digital Agriculture Farming System Research and Extension program , Dr Niyi Amusat and other Scientists from the programme who served as facilitators.