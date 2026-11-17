Atiku v. INEC (No.2) (2023) 19 NWLR (Pt. 1917) 761 (Supreme Court Decision)

This case arose from the 2023 presidential election. The Supreme Court considered important issues concerning electoral compliance, evidence, pleadings, electronic transmission and the legal requirements for challenging the declared result. One important principle reaffirmed in the judgment is that a court must confine itself to the issues and facts properly placed before it by the parties. A court cannot properly determine an election petition on the basis of facts that have not been pleaded. The case also illustrates the importance of complying with evidential and procedural requirements when presenting allegations of electoral misconduct. In this case, the Supreme Court of Nigeria unanimously dismissed the appeal in its judgment, affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election. In its judgment delivered by a 7-man Panel, the Supreme Court declined to admit fresh evidence on appeal—specifically a certified deposition from Chicago State University regarding the President’s academic records—holding that it was presented out of time and lacked the necessary jurisdictional basis at the apex court level. The court also ruled that securing 25% of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, is not a distinct, mandatory constitutional requirement that a presidential candidate must win alongside two-thirds of the states. The court affirmed that technical glitches or failure of the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal or electronic transmission systems do not invalidate manual collation and recording of results under the Electoral Act 2022. The court held further that the appellants failed to prove substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act that could affect the outcome of the election, and noted that foreign depositions submitted unsigned constituted inadmissible hearsay

Relevance of the case to the 2027 elections

The case is particularly relevant to the new statutory framework governing electronic transmission of results. It demonstrates why parties must properly plead and prove the precise electoral breaches they allege. For instance, a petitioner who alleges discrepancies between polling-unit results and electronically displayed results must identify the relevant polling units, tender the appropriate records and establish the legal significance of the discrepancies. Simply producing a large quantity of documents without connecting them to pleaded allegations may be insufficient. Communication and documentation are essential in resolving disputes. A person who makes a complaint should identify: what happened, when it happened, who was involved, what rule was violated, what evidence supports the complaint and what remedy is being requested. This is as relevant in ordinary human relationships as it is in litigation, the burden of proof always resting upon he who will fail if no satisfactory evidence is led.

Oyetola v. INEC (2023) 11 NWLR (Pt. 1894) 125, Supreme Court Decision

This case arose from the 2022 Osun State governorship election held on July 16, 2022, which was won by Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeating the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The dispute concerned, among other matters, the validity of votes and allegations of over-voting. The Supreme Court examined the evidence presented by the petitioners and emphasised the importance of establishing the factual basis of electoral complaints. The decision reinforces the principle that a petitioner must prove the facts upon which the requested judicial relief depends. Oyetola and the APC had challenged the election results at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, alleging: over-voting across multiple polling units, non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and issues regarding the qualification of the 2nd respondent (Ademola Adeleke). The trial tribunal ruled in favor of Oyetola, nullifying Adeleke’s victory after concluding that over-voting occurred and subtracting unlawful votes. Dissatisfied, Adeleke and INEC appealed to the Court of Appeal, which set aside the tribunal’s judgment and restored Adeleke as the duly elected Governor of Osun State. Oyetola and the APC further appealed to the Supreme Court of Nigeria which court dismissed Oyetola’s appeal and affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court decision settled the principle of law that to prove allegations of over-voting under the Electoral Act 2022, an election petitioner must present primary evidence—specifically the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine records and accredited voter registers—rather than relying solely on secondary or offline/printout sources like the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal. The decision was based on the relevant laws and regulations guiding the conduct of elections, creating one of the biggest hurdles for petitioners to cross in election related litigation.

Relevance of the Case to 2027 Election

The case is important for anyone challenging the credibility of accreditation figures, polling-unit results or the validity of votes. A petitioner must establish the alleged irregularities through credible evidence and demonstrate their effect on the result where the law requires it. A person should not demand a particular outcome without establishing the facts that justify it. Whether in a court, a family dispute or an organisational disagreement, fairness requires evidence-based decision-making, as he who alleges must show sufficient proof of the allegation.

Asuerinme v. INEC (2025) 17 NWLR (Pt. 2015) 433, Supreme Court

The case is particularly relevant to electoral evidence. In this case, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner with 291,667 votes. Asue Ighodalo (1st Petitioner) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, 2nd Petitioner) came second with 247,774 (or 247,655) votes. Dissatisfied with the outcome, Ighodalo and the PDP filed an election petition at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (sitting in Abuja) based on two primary grounds: that the election was invalid due to substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022—specifically alleging non-compliance across 765 polling units and a failure by INEC to pre-record serial numbers and particulars of sensitive election materials under Section 73(2) of the Electoral Act; and that the 2nd Respondent (Okpebholo) was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast, alleging over-voting in 133 polling units contrary to Section 51(2) of the Electoral Act. A central issue was how the petitioners attempted to prove over-voting and accreditation failures, including the legal admissibility of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) records and documents tendered from the bar. They alleged improper collation of results, discrepancies between physical Form EC8A documents and IReV materials and alleged exclusion of votes. The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision held that the petitioners failed to discharge the primary legal burden of proof under Sections 131 and 133 of the Evidence Act, 2022. The apex court noted that over-voting or improper accreditation must be proven strictly through the records in the BVAS machine or certified true copies of INEC accreditation certificates for each specific polling unit, rather than unsubstantiated claims or sparse witness testimony. The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, affirmed the concurrent judgments of the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, and upheld the election victory of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Governor of Edo State. The judgment reinforced the need for credible, properly authenticated and sufficiently connected evidence in election petitions. It also highlighted the importance of complying with procedural requirements governing the tendering of electronic and physical electoral materials. Nigerian Case Law

Relevance of the Case to 2027 Elections

This decision is especially significant because the 2026 Act gives electronic transmission a more explicit statutory foundation. It demonstrates that the availability of technology does not remove the need for proper evidence. The evidential value of electronic records, physical forms and accreditation materials must be considered within the applicable legal framework. The lesson is that evidence must not merely exist; it must be reliable and properly presented. In professional life, keeping accurate records is important, but those records must also be capable of verification. A person who makes a claim should be able to support it with credible documentation.

INEC v. Zenith Labour Party (2026) Supreme Court

The judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of INEC v. Zenith Labour Party (Appeal No. SC/CR/495/2026) delivered on September 24, 2026, constitutes a landmark decision in Nigerian electoral jurisprudence concerning political party membership registers and candidate nomination procedures under the Electoral Act 2026. In this case, the Federal High Court dismissed ZLP’s suit challenging Sections 77 and 84 of the Electoral Act 2026, upholding their validity. On appeal, the Court of Appeal partially allowed ZLP’s appeal and voided Sections 77(5)–(7) as unconstitutional. In the Supreme Court, a 7-member panel overturned the Court of Appeal decision, restored the Federal High Court’s ruling, and awarded ?2 million in costs against ZLP. The dispute focused on whether the National Assembly can legally require political parties to submit membership registers ahead of primaries. Section 77(4)–(7) mandates submitting party membership registers to INEC 21 days before the party primaries, restricts voting strictly to listed members, and penalizes non-compliance with candidate eligibility bans. Section 84(2) specifies approved candidate nomination methods.

In its judgment, the apex Court affirmed that Section 228 of the Constitution empowers the National Assembly to regulate party organization, harmonizing it with Sections 221 and 222. The court established the principle of law that register requirements are valid procedural steps for primaries, not extra-constitutional qualifications and non-compliance bars the political party from sponsoring a candidate, rather than personally disqualifying the individual candidate.

Relevance of the Case to 2027 Elections

This judgment is directly relevant to political parties preparing for the 2027 general elections and it established several principles of law. By this decision, political parties must take seriously: their membership registers; the statutory deadline for submitting those registers; the eligibility of members to participate in primaries; the prescribed methods of candidate nomination; and compliance with the Electoral Act and applicable constitutional requirements. It also illustrates the importance of the judiciary in resolving disputes concerning the balance between political party autonomy and legislative regulation. Freedom does not mean the absence of rules, thus, an association may enjoy autonomy, but its activities must remain within the boundaries of applicable law. A person who exercises a legitimate right must also respect the lawful rights and responsibilities of others.

CONCLUSION

Improving Nigeria’s electoral experience in 2027 will depend on all stakeholders playing by the rules. Those with a role to play include the political parties, the aspirants and candidates and their supporters; the regulatory and security agencies; and indeed all judicial institutions. Only through the faithful and collective observance of the law can we achieve marked improvements in every aspect of the electoral process.