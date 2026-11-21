I do not think we have many human dealings where one can find euphemisms in use more than in diplomatic circles. In foreign relations, diplomats carefully choose their words and can tell you to go to hell and have a nice trip. That was what South African foreign affairs officials did on November 17, 2026 to Nigeria’s new High Commissioner to their country, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode. On that day, the South African officials called Mr. Fani-Kayode to warn him against using media outlets other than official ones to convey any of his official messages. That sounds fair enough and appears like a tame finger-pointing.

But in truth, it was not. It was rather a euphemistic way of telling our ambassador to their country that they own their territory and would set their own rules. At the same time, they were conversely telling the Nigerian envoy that he cannot publicly say certain things, or do as he wished with their country, regardless of diplomatic immunity. He addressed President Cyril Ramaphosa during the presentation of his letter of credence, he placed his hand on the president’s upper arm during handshake like he was the one welcoming the host president, and also berated the SABC for not giving his speech coverage during the event. These were viewed by South Africa and a number of diplomats as faux pas.

Our Ambassador has substantial political and governance experience, but on the battlefield called diplomatic relations, he was facing his baptism. Our confident and eloquent envoy’s first steps as an ambassador were seen as, indeed, real baby steps.

He is considered a baby in actual foreign affairs and diplomacy.

The South Africans and career diplomats see him as such. However, they know that he has the gift of the garb, and that he could be very bold on social media. These must be the reasons why the South Africans brought out the harness early. They invited him over and showed him the reins. The euphemism for that action in diplomatic circles is “demarche”.

To the French, their ordinary ‘demarche’ simply means ‘a step’ or ‘a way of walking’. But to diplomats operating in an international diplomatic environment, the word has a completely different meaning. In that environment, it is a euphemism for a number of things. One of them is ’an approach or a course of action. However, this, in raw and plain language, means more than just that phrase. We are told that it is a warning, a caution that stronger action might follow the sweet-sounding demarche.

This diplomats’ demarche reminds one of ma jo lo mo n W’enyi e… Dance on. I’m right behind you, watching. In some situations, when the Yoruba abandon you in that latitude of yours, it is more of a serious warning than the attainment of that silly freedom you sought.

Thinking in Igbo, demarche also brings to mind the tortoise and the foolish elephant in the story told in Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s “Ka E Si Le Onye Isi Oche.” That folk song became hugely popular in Nigeria as the onomatopoeia “Gwo gwo gwo n gwo!”. Indeed, Gwo gwo gwo n gwo is a euphemism for the huge fall of the elephant in his unfortunate trip with the tortoise to the king’s palace. The folklore went viral because a comedian and social media influencer, Chukwuebuka Amuzie or Brain Jotter, made a skit with the song.

So far Ambassador Fani-Kayode, out of the 15 Ambassadors that were received by President Ramaphosa on November 13, is the most interesting. He has created substantial awareness with his instant rejection of what he saw as unfair treatment by the country. He gave the SABC a piece of his mind and also gave lessons on the past that existed between Nigeria and South Africa. He has highlighted the notorious fact that the kind of debt owed Nigeria by South Africa is such that might remain a perpetual blight on their assumed holiness. He made his point clearly and eloquently. Fani-Kayode said his meeting with South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), in which the demarche was issued, was a “cordial and constructive diplomatic engagement.”

Indeed, it was. That meeting was a veritable way through which the Ambassador told the votaries and their sheikh the same truth he did not want to hear, in a language he would rather love to hear. Regardless of how skewed the SABC reported the events of November 13, and the other encounters, the sheikh would still hear the truth from Nigerians. And Fani-Kayode did not fail in telling it to them.

Medieval Arabian folklore tells the story of two men who gave the Sultan the same news. One was thrown out while the other was honoured with a gift of 100 gold coins.

The Sultan had a dream which confused and worried him. He woke up covered in sweat, afraid and anxious about what the dream could be about. He summoned his wise men and narrated his dream. “I dreamt that every tooth in my mouth fell out”, he told them. The first wise man said “Your Majesty, it means that every member of your family will die before you.”

The Sultan goes pale, then red with anger. In his rage, he ordered that wise man to be thrown out of his palace. “Get this old fool out of my palace!”, he barked. Of course, the guards dragged the man away.

The entire court turned their gaze to the other wise man.

What would be his lot? The Sultan is enraged now, what would he say to assuage him and calm the palace? “Your Majesty,” he began, clearing his dry throat, “it is a great blessing. It means that you will live longer than everyone in your family.” The Sultan smiled. He was pleased to hear such news.

“Wonderful!” he exclaimed. “Give this man 100 gold coins”, he ordered.

On the way out, one of the ministers of the court noted that the message is the same. He whispered his thoughts to the second wise man. “But… that had the same meaning. You both said the same thing.” The second wise man nodded and said “yes, we both said the same thing.” He added: “I said it, he said it. But I know that there is a king who must stay happy.” The South Africans want to stay happy irrespective of what news the Nigerian High Commissioner has for them. So long as the Nigerian envoy does not put their ill xenophobia and black-on-black hateful crimes to them, he will not upset their apple cart. There would be peace, the kind of peace which is alien to humanity and upsets brotherhood in and out of South Africa.

Thankfully, Fani-Kayode has had his baptism of fire. He has learnt a quick one. But he has also passed his message. In response, South Africa has resorted to subtle threats buried in diplomatic euphemism.

One would wonder why the euphemism though? Why not tell it as it is if they were bold indeed? Many South Africans are already calling on their country to take stronger action on our Ambassador. They cannot wait to hear their country wield the big stick. Be like that sultan then. Choose your truth… Tell it as it is, that you do not understand what he meant and would prefer to hear the same thing in a more robust language. Fani-Kayode, ordinarily lacks the finesse to suffer fools gladly. As much as things are different in diplomatic circles, he has his ways. But in the hemisphere, you call dogs monkeys. In that realm, you place one calabash in another. You do not call a spade a spade in diplomacy.

Let’s see how much of this Fani-Kayode would learn, and how fast he will learn it, because South Africa does not appear to be ready to hear the truth yet. And if they are willing to listen to anyone, it is not Nigeria and her bold and commanding envoy.