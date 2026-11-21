Stephanie EbubeChukwu Okwudili graduated with a First Class from the Department of Mass Communication, Landmark University, Kwara State, for the 2025-2026 session. She finished with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.84 on a scale of 5.0. In this interview by AYO AKANO, she speaks about her academic feat, journalism, among other things.

You graduated from the university at the age of 19, with a first class. That means you entered the university before you were 16. But JAMB’s official age for admission is 16. What can you say about this? Did your parents think you were too young to be in university at that age?

No. My parents, especially my mum, did not consider me too young for university. In 2022, there was an ongoing ASUU strike, and my mum did not want me to remain at home and lose valuable academic time, especially since I had a good JAMB score. So, she reached out to my secondary school proprietress, who is a family friend, and together they made the necessary arrangements.

What or who inspired you to study mass communication? Was it your first course of study? And why study it at Landmark University?

I have loved mass communication since I was ten years old. I was fascinated by TV presenters, particularly their eloquence and intelligence. I also enjoyed public speaking and participated in debates in secondary school. So, I felt mass communication was a good platform to develop that passion.

Landmark University was not my original choice, though. I was supposed to study Law at the University of Benin, but things took a different turn. My proprietress introduced my mum to Landmark University, and eventually, I gained admission.

Looking back, I would say it was a blessing.

When did you know you would graduate with a First Class? What did you do differently to finish with the stellar result?

I realised I could graduate with a First Class from my first semester in 100 level, when I got my first First Class result (a 4.62 GPA). I was encouraged by my school mentor, who told me that if I remained consistent, I could graduate with one. Since then, I have carried that belief with me. I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for my result.

What made the difference for me was, first, my relationship with God. I never compromised my walk with Him. Secondly, I learned the importance of consistency. I made it a habit to read every day, especially after lectures. I also followed my personal timetable strictly and prioritised taking care of myself as much as I could.

What was your final year project about, its major finding, and its significance to society?

My final year project examined how domestic violence against men and women was reported on Facebook and how target audiences emotionally responded to such reports.

One of my major findings was that reports involving women generally received more sympathy and public support, while male victims were often ridiculed or treated with less seriousness. Also, media framing significantly influences how people perceive and react to domestic violence. The research is highly significant because it highlights the need for balanced and gender-inclusive reporting that ensures victims receive equal attention and support, regardless of gender.

What three Nigerian problems do you think you can address leveraging your mass communication expertise?

First, the spread of fake news and online defamation, by promoting fact-checking and responsible information sharing to prevent false stories from destroying people’s reputations. Second, organisational scandals and poor reputation management, by helping organisations manage crises and maintain healthy relationships with their audiences through effective public relations strategies. Third, child abuse, trafficking and exploitation, by using media campaigns and advocacy groups to encourage people to speak up against these fast-spreading crimes in affected areas.

In these days of social media and digital technology, many content creators — who do not study mass communication and related courses — claim to be journalists and media professionals. How does this make you feel?

Honestly, not everyone can be a journalist, just as every profession requires proper training. Journalism goes beyond creating content or sharing information; it requires accuracy, proper verification and an understanding of professional ethics. Secondly, I believe citizen journalism is gradually being mishandled, and this has contributed to the spread of fake news, online scandals, and the destruction of people’s reputations. Finally, I don’t see content creators as a threat to my profession because journalism offers opportunities that go beyond social media visibility.

As a trained journalist, I can gain access to press briefings, conduct interviews with key decision-makers, investigate issues in depth, and live without the fear of being reprimanded for unethical practices because I am aware of the rules. These are privileges and responsibilities that come with the profession, and I believe there will always be a place for trained journalists.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has come to stay. Are you for or against it in the creative enterprise? How can journalists leverage it for their work without undermining the creative spirit?

I honestly do not think artificial intelligence should be something journalists should see as a threat, and I am not against its use in the creative enterprise. However, I believe the key is knowing how to use it properly. Using AI to assist your work is not the same as using it to replace you.

Journalists should understand that AI is a supporting tool, not a replacement for human intelligence. It can help polish their work and improve efficiency, but it should never replace originality, critical thinking or creativity. Ultimately, AI should make journalists better and not take away the value they bring to the profession.

Graduating with a First Class is not a sure ticket to getting a good job. What unique qualities differentiate you from the thousands of other First Class graduates?

Firstly, a First Class degree does not necessarily translate to First Class skills or experience. Today, organisations are looking for people who can solve problems, not just impressive certificates.

What differentiates me is that I do not read just to pass examinations; I read to understand and learn how to apply that knowledge to real-life situations. Beyond academics, I constantly work on developing my skills. I write stories for different platforms and continuously improve my writing and communication skills.

One unique problem I can help address is the growing communication gap between young Nigerians and credible opportunities. Many young people miss out on scholarships and job opportunities simply because they lack access to clear, timely and even reliable media channels. I can use strategic communication and digital media to bridge that gap.

If you were given a fully funded scholarship to study in any university in the world, which course would you study and in which university?

I would love to pursue a master’s degree in International Public Relations and Communication at Cardiff University in Wales, United Kingdom, because Cardiff University will give me the knowledge and practical skills I need to grow in the field of public relations and compete globally.

What is your advice to students hoping to graduate with a First Class, especially using your own personal story?

My advice is simple: know where you are coming from. Secondly, learn to love your course beyond the grades. Thirdly, be open to learning, ask questions, set a timetable, and be disciplined enough to follow it. Above all, always trust God through the process.