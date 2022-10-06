Falling standard of education traceable to hasty recruitment of teachers

THE proprietor of Topfaith Schools, Mkpatak in Essien Udim Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Dr Emmanuel Abraham, has attributed the falling standard of education in the country to what he termed as refugee recruitment of teachers.

Speaking with newsmen on the school’s premises recently, the educationist recalled that teachers who were in the faculties of education were given preference by the government across all universities in the early 60s and 70s, but regretted that such incentive had been halted.

He described the recruitment exercise in the school system as ‘refugee recruitment’ where only those who are looking for means of livelihood are employed to teach in schools with many of them not having passion for the job.

The proprietor observed that manpower had deteriorated in the school system such that those who are left now are best described as ‘refugee teachers.’

Abraham, whose secondary school produced the student with highest score in 2023 WAEC examination in Nigeria, argued that the cause of falling standard of education in recent times is attitudinal and urged the government and stakeholders to tackle it accordingly.

“Government should train teachers as a solution to the falling standard of education in the country,” he said.

He noted that in the present educational system, the NCE teachers are more qualified than the grade two teachers in the past, but are struggling in Mathematics and other subjects outside their area of specialisation.

He advised the government to review teachers recruitment process and welfare for effective intervention in the falling standard of education.