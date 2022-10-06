Nigeria@62: Itire-Ikate LCDA fetes pupils

In a bid to celebrate Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary, thousands of public and private school pupils in Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, last Saturday, October 1, were treated to an independence feast.

The independence feast, which featured march past competition among the nine participating public and private primary schools, was held at the council’s secretariat in Ijesha, Lagos.

In his address, the chairman of the council, Hon Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, who was represented by his vice chairman, Hon Yetunde Jimba, said the feast was organised to celebrate the country’s future leaders.

He stated that the event was historic as it marked the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Reminiscing on the country’s journey to independence, he said: “On October 1, 1960, the British handed over the reins of power to Nigerians, and also unified Nigerians from all ethnic groups, religions and regions.

Today, despite the challenges we are facing, many Nigerians are still maintaining the spirit of October 1; that positive outlook and determination to make Nigeria a peaceful and prosperous nation. It is due to this collective attitude that Nigeria doggedly continues to remain a united and indivisible nation.”

The high point of the celebration was the march past competition which had pupils from schools within the district competing for mouth-watering prizes.

Out of the participating schools, Akanji Nursery and Primary School emerged winners in the parade and were presented with prizes and cash gifts by the chairman.

The head, Education and Library Services Department, Mrs Elizabeth Adetimehin, appreciated everyone who made the event a memorable one.

She advised the pupils to eschew every form of criminalities and vices that could bring shame and disgrace to their families and the community while also encouraging them to embrace good character and channel their energies into positive use.