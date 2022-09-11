Fakorede clinches One Young World Politician Award

The Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Honourable Seun Fakorede, has emerged as the winner of the United Kingdom-based Awards ‘One Young World Politician Award’ of the year.

The award ceremony which was held in Manchester, United Kingdom was designed to bring together 2,000+ of the brightest young leaders from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact both in-person and digitally.

Fakorede, who was the only African to emerge winner of the ‘Politician of the Year Award’ was described by the Summit Director, Megan Downey as the role award winner who played a vital role in helping the young leaders of the future to harness the knowledge and skills needed for being impactful change makers.

The youngest commissioner in the state, whose nomination was earlier announced in June was celebrated alongside four others where he described the winning of the award as a testament to the good leadership and great exhibition of good governance in the Youth and Sports Ministry, in Oyo State.

“Award like this are meant to keep you going because you are always on people’s radar,” Fakorede said.

He further appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde for giving him the chance and utmost support towards achieving of his plans for the youths and the state.

