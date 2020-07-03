Fake DSS officer nabbed in Taraba for defrauding people in Gombe, Taraba, other

The Taraba State Command of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) on Friday paraded a 45-year-old Ishaya Adamu Jonathan for parading and defrauding people in Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba states that he is a very senior officer of the service.

The Taraba State Director of the Department of State Security Service,​ Alhaji Bashir Abubakar while briefing newsmen in Jalingo said Ishaya Adamu Jonathan was arrested in Ambairi hotel along Donga road in Jalingo, the state capital.

He noted that the​ suspect was hibernating in the hotel with his purported wife who was discovered to have married with deceit.

The Taraba​ state Assistant State Director of the Department of State Security Service, S.A Balogun, who read the text on behalf​ of the state Director lamented that Ishaya has deceived the public that he had undergone several operations for the service which he claimed earned him accelerated promotion to the rank of Assistant Director.

He informed that he lied to his victims including his​ purported wife that he was recently transferred from Gombe to Nassarawa state.

“He was telling the lies in order to apparently cover up his fraudulent identity from his acclaimed wife and the general public.

One of the recent victims of the suspect was a 55-year-old, a divorcee and mother of four who he met in Gombe state early this year and proposed a marriage laced with deceit.

The marriage was purportedly solemnised by a mallam in Yola, Adamawa State in the absence of the affected woman ” he said.

According to him, Jonathan who was hitherto a Christian claimed to have converted to Islam and now bears Shaibu Adamu in order to fulfil one of the conditions offered as a prerequisite for the marriage.

He informed that it was discovered to have made away with several belongings of the purported wife to an elusive matrimonial apartment in Jalingo.

He maintained that the suspect deceitfully collected the woman’s Honda Odyssey vehicle with a promise to buy her a brand new Toyota vibe car when received his leave allowance and other packages from the service.

“He later turned the vehicle to a commercial venture,​ traversing Bauchi and Gombe states while deceiving the woman that he was at his new duty post in Nassarawa command of the service and was not released to visit her because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he noted.

The service warns in strong terms that persons out there who are involved in this kind of atrocities should desist forthwith as such person or persons shall be dealt with within the ambit of the law if caught in the act.

