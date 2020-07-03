Edo people have already settled for Obaseki, PDP tells Ize-Iyamu

Edo State people have settled for Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party as against Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, the People’s Democratic Party for September 19, 2020, has said.

The party said this in its reply to the birthday message by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

According to the party in a statement, signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the description by Ize-Iyamu in his congratulatory message beat suits Obaseki.

“The party said it had noted Ize-Iyamu’s goodwill message to Governor Obaseki on his 63rd birthday but pointed out to the APC candidate that the qualities of a governor which he listed best described Governor Obaseki.

“Our party also notes that Ize-Iyamu’s message came at the time Governor Obaseki was also receiving massive outpouring of solidarity messages from the people of Edo state, including APC leaders, who called to express their support for the PDP candidate.

“PDP appreciates Ize-Iyamu’s excellent description of the character traits of Obaseki, stressing that in line with his message, Governor Obaseki, has in the last four years, concentrated on unifying the state, doused political tension and remained completely focused on developing the state, which is the reason the people of Edo have collectively settled for his re-election.

“Moreover, even APC leaders, including the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had also testified to Governor Obaseki’s qualities including his testimony that “Obaseki had been part of the tradition, he knows the vision, he knows the mission, he knows the target, he knows the challenges and he knows how to overcome them”.

“The question is; which another candidate in this election has received such approval, recommendation and acclamation by the leaders and people of Edo State except for Obaseki?

“Furthermore, given his track record of performance, Governor Obaseki and the PDP are ready for a credible, issue-based and performance-driven campaign.

“The demand of “high standard of behaviour,” which Ize-Iyamu demands is therefore left for him and his APC to showcase.

“The PDP called on Ize-Iyamu to look inwards and counsel his party, the APC, against its usual resort to violence, mud-slinging, electoral manipulations which had even started in their nomination process.

“The PDP also urged the APC to be ready to accept defeat as the people had already settled for Governor Obaseki.

“The party commended the people of Edo State, particularly the APC members who had come over en masse to the PDP, as they collectively stand behind Governor Obaseki in this election.

Ize-Iyamu had on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Obaseki in which he said both of them have been chosen by fate to meet again in the quest to govern Edo State and develop it.

