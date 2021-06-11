Faith and power (II)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, the Cherisher and Sustainer of the worlds; Most Gracious, Most Merciful; Master of the Day of Judgment.

Almighty Allah declares in Qur’an 3:7-9: “God! He it is Who has sent down to thee the Book: in it are verses basic or fundamental (of established meaning); they are the foundation of the Book: others are allegorical. But those in whose hearts is perversity follow the part there of that is allegorical seeking discord and searching for its hidden meanings but no one knows its hidden meanings except God and those who are firmly grounded in knowledge say: “We believe in the Book; the whole of it is from our Lord”; and none will grasp the Message except men of understanding.“Our Lord!” (they say), “Let not our hearts deviate now after Thou hast guided us but grant us mercy from Thine own Presence; for Thou art the Grantor of bounties without measure.“Our Lord! Thou art He that will gather mankind together against a day about which there is no doubt; for God never fails in His promise.”

But there are four classifications of faith: firstly, we have the Atheists who disbelieves in the existence of God. Secondly, we have the Agnostics who without denying the existence of God, believe that there is no evidence in man’s experience to prove that God exists. Thirdly, we have the polytheists who believe in the existence of more than one God as in the Trinity and the idol worshipping. And fourthly, we have the Unitarists, who believe in the unity of God i.e., the indivisibility of Allah as we have in Islam (Q. 2:257; 57:12). A section of this group may include the unitarians who are a section of the Christians faith that don’t believe in the Trinity.

Truly, faith in Islam presupposes that the Almighty Allah exists. Allah is the creator of heavens and the earth; the creator of man out nothing; the cause of death; the king of mankind; and in the Judge on the Day of Resurrection (Q.2:21-22; 3:19; 6: 23; 13:2; 22:18; 87: 1-5). The faith of a Muslim who worships Allah under the banner of Islam presupposes that God has made the earth our couch, the heavens our canopy, and Who sends down the rain from the heavens, who make the fruits grow for our sustenance and that we must believe in Him only as the Provider (Qur’an 29:63; 41:9-12; 78:20).

Meanwhile, just as there are four classifications of faith, there are also four stages in the belief in the unity of God. The first is to utter the Words of Testimony that “There is no god but Allah” without experiencing any impression in the heart. This is the creed of the hypocrites. The second is to utter the words of Testimony (Kalimah) and to believe that their meaning is also true. This is the degree of ordinary Muslims. The third is to perceive by the inward light of the Word of truth, i.e., the Word of Testimony. Al-Ghazali says through the multiplicities of causes, the mind arrives at the conception of the unity of the dual causes. This is the stage of the initiatives. And the fourth is the to gaze at the vision of an all-comprehensive all-absorbing. One losing sight even of the duality of one’s of own self. This is the highest stage of the true devotees. It is described by the Sufis, the effacement of one’s individuality in contemplating the Unity of God (Fana Fit-Tawhid).

Therefore, true faith is inherent in the unity of Allah whose indivisibility is constant and universal. His unity is manifest in one world, one moon, one sun, and the theme of unity in diversity, in nature and in the social laws of human society. It manifests in only one Holy Book i.e., the Holy Qur’an which remains the only uncorrupted till eternity, one Qibla which is the Ka’bah mosque in Makkah as the only direction of prayer worldwide; and among others the same mode of worship in Islam worldwide (Qur’an 2:107; 29:18-20; 41:42; 85:21-22; 2:144, 149-150; 3:96-97).

The faith of man in the Unity of God expected to make his actions pure in conformity with the dictates of Allah. And whatever power that comes his way in terms of knowledge; political or material; money; fame; spiritual power; and wealth will guide him to be pure with the use of such power.

At least, a believer in the Unity of Allah rests his belief on the existence of Allah as the only one who Gives and Takes. Therefore, be surrenders himself and what belongs to him to the service of God. At least, a man of knowledge who surrenders to God will know that God is the source of knowledge. The wealthy will know that Allah in the Provider (Ar-Razzaq) and Bestower (Al-Wahab). And a man of power and strength knows that God is the one that enthrones and dethrones (Al-Mulk) (Qur’an 3:26-27).

Thus, faith is the root of all powers which guides the use of such power. The essence of faith is the root of all evils, and the nuisance of powers belongs to Allah who is one; Who is the Creator and sender of Messengers and Prophets to every generation from Adam to Muhammed (SAW); Who is the Creator and Master of Angels; Who is the Author and Publisher of Holy Books from Old Testament to New Testament and the final Revelation which is the Holy Qur’an; and determinant of pre-destination and pre-measurement (Qadar) for every soul and nation; and Who is going to be the Judge on the Day of Judgement when all men should account for their deeds on earth.

For those who have faith, God is their Protector, from the depth of darkness, we will them bring them into light, and Grant the power which they shall use wisely. And those who reject faith, the patrons are the evil one. From light they will lead them into the depths of darkness, and they will be companions of the rein forever. (Q.2:257; 57:12).

Thus, God Almighty gives glad tidings to those who have firm Faith in Him. According the Holy Qur’an, Imran 3:15-18: “Say: shall I give you glad tidings of things far better than those? For the righteous are gardens in nearness to their Lord with rivers flowing beneath; therein is their eternal home; with companions pure (and holy) and the good pleasure of God. For in God’s sight are (all) His servants. (Namely) those who say: “Our Lord! we have indeed believed: forgive us then our sins and save us from the agony of the fire.” Those who show patience firmness and self-control; who are true (in word and deed); who worship devoutly; who spend (in the way of God); and who pray for forgiveness in the early hours of the morning. There is no god but He: that is the witness of God His angels and those endued with knowledge standing firm on justice. There is no god but He the Exalted in Power the Wise”.

May Allah Grant us the true faith and complementary powers to carry out the dictates of Allah (Amen).

