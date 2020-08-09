FG, ECOWAS to host biodiversity consultation on environmental protection

The Federal Government and ECOWAS have announced plans to host a two-day Regional CBD consultation to agree on the protection, restoration, and preservation of biodiversity in West Africa.

This is contained in a statement Mr Oladapo Soneye, spokesman of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) issued on Sunday.

Soneye said the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework will hold on Aug.10 and Aug.11, 2020 through a webinar.

“The priorities for the consultation will be centred on Biodiversity on the African continent with the hope of mobilising regional efforts to deliver biodiversity protection and resource mobilisation toward achieving the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

Soneye added that the Regional Consultation with the theme “Strengthening the African Position Ahead of the OEGW-3 Meeting” would be declared open by Dr Muhammed Mahmood, the Minister of the Environment.

He said that Mrs Elizabeth Mrema, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biodiversity and Chief Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State on Environment would deliver papers during the webinar.

“This Consultation is being organised with the technical and financial support of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) respectively.

“As part of the Regional Consultation, all ECOWAS member states will have the opportunity to reach a common position toward the protection, restoration, and preservation of biodiversity across West Africa.

“Although the Regional Consultation is a CBD Party-driven discussion, it will also give opportunities for selected development partners, Intergovernmental Organizations and environmental NGOs to make an input,” he said.

Soneye listed them to include the African Union Commission; African Development Bank; African Group of Negotiators on Biodiversity; Canadian, German and US Embassies.

He added that the British High Commission; Australia High Commission; United Nations Environmental Programmes; AUDA-NEPAD, SADC, CEEAC, EAC; Birdlife International and others would participate in the webinar.

NAN

