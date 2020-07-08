FAAN receives PPEs donation for workers as flight operations resume

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has received 50 Personal Protective Equipments (PPE), donated to it by a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Universal Disaster Recovery Foundation (U-DIREF).

The equipment included different sizes of medicated face shields for airport workers to guide against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

While handing over the items to FAAN’s regional general manager, North-central, Sanni Mahmud, in Abuja, U-DIREF’s Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Gambo said the move was aimed at ensuring that frontline workers in the airports are well protected.

He said: “We found out that the face masks may not be adequate because a lot of people have not mastered the idea of wearing facemasks for a very long time so we decided to look ahead by providing face shield s that are medically approved, it is not the regular ones you see around as donation to our frontline responders. The first batch that arrived is to attend to the frontline respondents, then we now look at those they are to respond to.

“The airport is the gateway for everyone coming and leaving the country by air. So, a lot of activities are going on in airports. So we decided to look at the agencies in the airports, the FAAN, quarantine services, customs, immigration.”

Also, he disclosed that the second phase of the distribution would focus on commercial drivers and other critical agencies.

In his response, Mr Mahmud said as flight operations commence, the face shields would be distributed to frontline officers in the airport.

While commending the gesture, he assured that the PPEs will be maximally utilised.

“Next week, we are starting flight operations so we can start with that and give these out to our frontline officers. we shall make maximum use of these face shields. I appreciate you and thank you very much,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE