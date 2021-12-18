FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N675.946bn November allocation

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared a total of N675.946 billion November 2021 federation revenue to the three tiers of government after its virtual conference held yesterday.

Chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Alh. Aliyu Ahmed, the communiqué issued at the end of the virtual meeting stated that the N675.946 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N488.674 billion; distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N182.678 billion, Exchange Gain of N4.156 billion and Excess Bank Charges Recovered of N0.438 billion.

In a statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, Director (Information, Press and Public Relations), he said in November 2021, the total deductions for cost of collection was N30.957 billion and the total deductions for statutory transfers, refunds and savings was N136.908 billion.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $35.365 million.

The communiqué confirmed that from the total distributable revenue of N675.946 billion; the Federal Government received N261.441billion, the State Governments received N210. 046 billion and the Local Government Councils received N155.456 billion. The sum of N49.003 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue.

“The distributable statutory revenue of N488.674billion was available for the month. From this, the Federal Government received N231.863 billion, the State Governments received N117.604 billion and the Local Government Councils received N90.668 billion. The sum of N48.540 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue”, Ogubike further stated.

In the month of November 2021, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N196.175 billion. This was higher than the N166.284 billion available in the month of October 2021 by N29.891billion.

The sum of N5.650 billion allocation to NEDC and N7.847 billion cost of collection were deducted from the N196.175 billion gross Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, resulting in the distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N182.678billion.

From the N182.678 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N27.402 billion, the State Governments received N91.339 billion and the Local Government Councils received N63.937 billion.

The Federal Government received N1.946 billion from the total Exchange Gain revenue of N4.156 billion. The State Governments received N0.986 billion, the Local Government Councils received N0.761 billion and N0.463 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue.

The Federal Government received N0.231billion, the State Governments received N0.117billion and the Local Government Councils received N0.090 billion from the N0.438 billion Excess Bank Charges Recovered.

According to the Communiqué, in the month of November 2021, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Oil and Gas Royalties, Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT), increased remarkably. Also, Import and Excise Duty increased marginally.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!