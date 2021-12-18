Another fire outbreak hits Lagos, 24 hours after Balogun Market fire 

By Paul Omorogbe

Barely 24 hours after Balogun Market went up in flames, another location in Lagos, the sawmill at Jakande Estate, Isolo has been razed by fire.

A fire alert by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service issued late Friday night stated that the service “is battling a fire outbreak at a Sawmill in the Jakande Estate Area of Isolo, Lagos.

“The intense fire is however under the control of three fire engines and crews with no one trapped or injured thus far.”

The statement signed by Mrs Adeseye Margaret, Director,

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, stated that an “update will follow that will reveal the cause of the fire.”

 

