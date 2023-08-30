The former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 general election, Dumebi Kachikwu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to expose the powerful culprits and cartel that are behind the massive oil theft in Nigeria.

Kachikwu made the appeal while interacting with journalists in Abuja, against the backdrop of reports that some officials of the nation’s oil and gas industry were allegedly colluding with multinational oil firms and some corrupt officers of the military and security agencies protecting the oil and gas assets, to steal crude.

He urged the president to probe the allegations that powerful Nigerians, especially serving and retired political office holders and top security chiefs, are involved in the organised cartel.

He also stressed the need to investigate the international oil companies who are allegedly under-declaring their daily production output.

He said Tinubu, who has no godfather, would muster enough political will to stop the cartel and the IOCs from further stealing the nation’s resources.

He noted that Tantita alone cannot do the job, hence the need for Nigerians to support the security firm.





He alleged that the criminal elements behind the mess were too powerful within and outside the government.

He also said there was a collaboration between some of the multinational oil firms who are producing crude and some corrupt personnel of the government-owned security agencies saddled with the responsibility of protecting the oil pipelines.

He said: “This fight is not just for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Tantita.

“It is a fight for all Nigerians. We are being duped. If rumours of current and former state governors being involved in bunkering are proven to be true, then the government must expose them.

“Expose former ministers and current ministers. Nigeria is bleeding, and we must stop this bleeding now.

“The backstory to all of this is that in the twilight of President Buhari’s administration, he realised that the greatest threat to the Nigerian nation and her economy was the organised cartel that steal our nation’s crude oil daily.

“He (Buhari) went all out in the fight against them and contracted Tantita and a few other outfits to collaborate with our security agencies in this fight.

“What these guys had hoped was that with the advent of the Tinubu administration, this fight would lose steam but to their shock and dismay, the current government has taken the fight to the next level.

“So why is Tantita in the news? Why do we hear calls for the Federal Government to scrap the contract to Tantita?

“It is very simple. Tantita is beating the heck out of the bad guys daily. The bad guys are frustrated as it is no longer business as usual.

“Wherever they go, Tantita is waiting for them. Their vessels are being destroyed, the crew are getting arrested and stolen product is being recovered.

“This is indeed a bad time for the bad guys. A government who for over 40 years looked the other way while a few stole her precious oil has no other choice but to fight back now.

“Nigeria is on the brink of economic collapse and the government now knows not to leave anything on the table for the bad guys.

“Who are these bad guys? This is the question nobody wants to answer. Nigerians are tired of hearing that there are big men in the corridors of power behind this.

“Who are they? We are tired of hearing they are very powerful. Who are they? We are tired of hearing that vessels that were impounded by the Navy were released in the middle of the night.

“Who gave the instruction? We are tired of hearing that over N60 billion worth of crude is stolen every month. We want to know who these people are.

“How can Nigeria be losing more oil revenue to criminals than what we sell officially? Why do we allow some IOCs under declare their daily production?

“Why do we allow some marginal field operators sponsor the theft of crude oil to add to their daily production?

“Who issues the permits the vessels use to carry stolen products? Who monitors our territorial waters and how are very large carriers allowed to come in and load stolen crude oil?

“Why this criminal conspiracy of silence amongst all those in this ecosystem? Nigeria is dying under the burden of debts but the same Nigeria is losing over N60 billion monthly to stolen products.

“How can we watch some IOCs perpetually under declare what they produce and what they export? Is this still the era of slave trade?

“Our children are dying, our nation is at war, our economy in tatters, tens of millions unemployed and we all keep quiet while a criminal cartel cripples Nigeria.

“For the first time in decades, the Federal Government is taking this fight seriously but they should go the extra mile by arresting and prosecuting all those involved both local and foreign.

“This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.

“People of Nigeria, this is the time to act before it is too late. Our demand is simple: President Bola Tinubu, end the theft of our oil and prosecute all those involved.”

