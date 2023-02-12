Tola Adenubi – Lagos

Members of the Chartered Institute of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria (CIECOBON) have urged the Federal Government to establish an export-specific port to promote export in Nigeria further.

Disclosing this over the weekend during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), President/Council Chairman of CIECOBON, Dr. Ayobami Omotoso, said that lack of flat-bottom vessels to transport cargos to Apapa port rendered the use of Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, once designated for export, a dead on arrival decision.

During the visit, the CIECOBON President/Council Chairman sought NSC cooperation in promoting export.

Dr. Omotoso disclosed that one of the shipping lines operating in the sub-region has been providing open roof-top vessels for Ghanaian exporters.

He pleaded with NSC to discuss extending such a service to Nigerian exporters because the RIFA containers that should ordinarily be used are too expensive for many exporters.

In his response, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Hon Emmanuel Jime, warmly welcomed the delegation and assured them that part of NSC’s mandate, being in alliance with that of CIECOBON, will result in a partnership that will benefit the nation’s economy.

He commended the doggedness of CIECOBON in promoting export through advocacy and capacity building. He urged the body to keep forging ahead in its mission with patriotic zeal.

He also assured Dr. Omotoso and his delegation that NSC will discuss the request for open roof-top vessels.

The Chartered Institute of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria (CIECOBON ) came into existence in 2015 following the National Assembly approval of the merger of the Institute of Export of Nigeria (IEON) and the Commodity Brokers Association of Nigeria (CBAN).