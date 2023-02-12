Olalekan Olabulo

The police in Lagos State have begun investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 12- year – old student of Chrisland School Opebi during the school’s Inter-House Sports Competition at the Agege Stadium.

The student, Whitney Adeniran, had last week died at the hospital, where she was rushed to during a yet to be ascertained incident at the Agege Stadium, where the school held the event.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the student’s death and added that police officers at the Homicide Section of the command had commenced investigations into the incident.

The father of the deceased student, Adeyemi Adeniran, had in a post on social media raised the alarm on the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death and asked for justice to prevail.

Mr. Adeyemi said, “To the biggest shock of my life, by 1 pm, I got a call from my wife that she was informed that our daughter slumped at the inter-house sport and she was rushed to the clinic….. My wife was at the venue even before the event started. She was never informed or called until they conveyed our child out of the venue before they informed her.”

“On arrival of my wife at the health center where they took my daughter, my daughter was lying dead with her lips black and her tongue black.”

He also continued that “My wife called me urgently. I left my office to the place and found my 12-year-old daughter lying dead on the ground. I asked questions about what happened to my daughter, and the school authority could not get me any information about what happened to my child in their care.”

“I gave Chrisland school a healthy, vibrant young girl. What Chrisland returned to me is a dead child.

Mr. Adenran lamented, “My entire family is in deep sorrow, but the school authority claimed they know nothing about my daughter’s death, and all they know is that my daughter slumped and died.”





Hundeyin told the Nigerian Tribune, “We have the report of the incident. Detectives from the Homicide Department have started an investigation into the incident.