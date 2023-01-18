Exploring speculative fiction in telling Nigeria’s diverse stories

SPECULATIVE fiction is a genre of literature that explores the possibilities of the future and the unknown, encompassing range of imaginative stories.

In Nigeria, this genre has gained popularity in recent years, as more Nigerian writers have begun to explore the potential of this genre to tell unique and thought-provoking stories. Nigerian literature, like other literature from Africa, has a rich tradition of speculative fiction that reflects the unique cultural and social experiences of the Nigerian people.

One of the key reasons for the rise of speculative fiction in Nigeria is the country’s rich cultural heritage and diverse society. Nigeria is home to over 500 ethnic groups, each with its own distinct customs, traditions, and beliefs. This diversity provides a wealth of material for writers to draw upon when creating speculative fiction stories.

Furthermore, Nigeria has a vibrant literary tradition with a rich history of storytelling dating back to the oral traditions of the various ethnic groups. This tradition has continued to evolve and has given rise to a thriving literary scene in the country.

Many Nigerian writers, including Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Chris Abani, Dandy Jackson Chukwudi, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, and Chinelo Okparanta have achieved international recognition for their works of fiction.

These writers often explore themes of science fiction, fantasy, and magical realism in their work, drawing on Nigerian folklore and tradition to create unique and imaginative worlds. Some of their most well-known works include Okorafor’s Binti series, and Ekpeki’s ‘Dominion: An Anthology of Speculative Fiction’.

One of the earliest and most notable examples of speculative fiction in Nigerian literature is the 1957 novel ‘Things Fall Apart’ by Chinua Achebe. This novel tells the story of Okonkwo, a proud and ambitious warrior in a fictional Nigerian village called Umuofia. The novel explores themes of tradition, cultural conflict and the impact of colonialism on Nigerian society.

Nigerian speculative fiction also often explores themes of social justice and the human experience. The 2010 novel ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives’ by Lola Shoneyin tells the story of Baba Segi, a polygamous man, and his four wives. The novel explores themes of gender, power dynamics, and the complexities of human relationships.

One of the most notable contemporary Nigerian writers of speculative fiction is Nnedi Okorafor. Okorafor is known for her novels ‘Who Fears Death’ and ‘Akata Witch’, both of which are set in a fictionalised version of Nigeria. ‘Who Fears Death’ tells the story of a young girl named Onyesonwu who is born with magical powers and must navigate a dangerous world in order to fulfill her destiny. ‘Akata Witch’ is the story of a young girl named Sunny who discovers that she is a witch and must learn to control her powers in order to protect herself and those she loves.

Also, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, for example, has written several works of speculative fiction that explore themes of gender and identity. In her short story collection ‘The Thing Around Your Neck’, Adichie imagines a world in which a group of women develop supernatural powers as a result of being exposed to toxic waste.





Dandy Jackson Chukwudi and Mazi Nwonwu are also writers of speculative short stories.

Nwonwu’s ‘Rainmaker’ is about a young boy named Bama who must perform a rain dance to bring rain to the dry, dusty planet of Arid. ‘Rainmaker’ is a fun, short adventure story with a simple premise. It begins with an exciting encounter with ‘dust devils’ as Bama and his friend Katma are heading to school. From there, the story does not let go of its sense of adventure and vision. On Arid, it is believed that anyone who stands up to a dust devil is granted a wish. The story draws it premises from Igbo mythology.

Dandy’s ‘Who Killed, Nwosu? is another short speculative fiction that draws its premises from Igbo mythology. It tells the story of Itohan, an ogbanje, who eats children to stay alive and young. It also explores the theme of social struggle and determination in Nigeria. The story takes unexpected turns, filled with suspenseful scenes.

Overall, speculative fiction in Nigeria offers a unique perspective on the world and allows Nigerian authors to explore complex themes and ideas in a creative and imaginative way. As the genre continues to grow and evolve, it will no doubt continue to provide a valuable outlet for Nigerian writers to express themselves and share their stories with the world.

In conclusion, speculative fiction is a growing genre in Nigerian literature, and it is being explored by a diverse group of writers who are using this genre to tell their stories.

From the earliest works of Chinua Achebe to contemporary novels like ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives’, Nigerian speculative fiction has explored a wide range of themes and ideas, often incorporating elements of Nigerian mythology and folklore.

This genre continues to be an important and vibrant part of Nigerian literature.

Nwogu is a Nigerian UK-based writer.

