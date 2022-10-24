Experts underscore role of accountants in nation-building

Economic experts have tasked the accountants to live up to live up to their bilings in formulating policies that would aid the economic growth of the country.

Members of the MFP Global Service led by Prince Oyebade Oyedepo resolved at their meeting that accountants must initiate good policy to help nation-building, as well improve their visibility in the political and health sectors.

The group in a 13-paragraph communique insisted on the need for accountants to step into their advocacy role for sustainability, public financial management and anti corruption, especially by leveraging on information technology.

The communique read in part: “Accountants should contribute inputs and ideas on how to strengthen the local currency for the betterment of the country.

“Accountants by training and structure are employers of labour, therefore they should work towards entrepreneurship to assist in building the nation.

“Accountants should make contributions towards reduction in the cost of governance in the Nation.

“Accountants should ensure that people are held accountable in all sectors by ensuring that accounting principles and controls are enforced

“Accountants must adhere strictly to professional ethics to be able to drive the compass of the Nation

“Accountants should be ready to face challenges that could arise as a result of enforcing controls leading to positive developments in the Nation

“Accountants are to think outside the conventional box of accounting practice to be visible enough for Nation building.

“Accountants should be participators and not spectators as far as Nation building is concerned.”

