Social Investment: Kwara governor approves N200m grant for 4,000 artisans

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has approved a N200 million grant empowerment for 4,000 artisans in the state with a sum of N50,000 each to a beneficiary.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, the general manager of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), Mallam Abdulqowiyy Olododo, said that part of the criteria which the artisans have to fulfill include uploading of their 2022 tax clearance from Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KwlRS) and evidence of membership that they belong to recognised artisan associations in the state.

The KWASSIP boss, who said that a portal for application of the grant has been launched, added that the programme, tagged, ‘KWAPRENEUR 3.0’ aimed to stabilize economy of the state.

“The KWAPRENEUR is a programme aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs in the State

to get access to funding and training to kick-start their businesses and also expand existing ones in order to see that Kwara State fully becomes a business-driven economy.

“KWAPRENEUR 3.0 called for application, which was concluded between August and September 2022. Applicants ranged from varieties of professions such as fashion designing, Small Scale Provision business, agriculture, transportation services, and a lot more.

“KWAPRENEUR 3.0 received over 15,708 applications, out of which 1,582 were found to be multiple entries, bringing the actual applications to 14,126, which cut across all the 16 local governments in Kwara state.

Below is the breakdown of the 14,126 applications,

*4,052: Agribusinesses (farming, foodstuffs, productions, and agro machineries)

*1.582-Artisans

*2,750-Products, provisions, ete

*240-Transport services

*432-Clothing wears and Fabrics

*620-Telco services (POs, Phones accessories)

*4,450- belongs to other categories of applicants

“86% of the applicants fall between the age range of 18years- 40 years old, while the ratio of males to females was 60% to 40%.

“It is important to state at this juncture to the members of the public that our team or professionals is currently screening these applications to select the ones which meet requirements of the programme.

“Starting this week, successful applicants will begin to receive calls and messages to inform

them to come and defend their business plans before our team of judges to determine the

beneficiaries of the Kwapreneur 3.0.”

Mallam Olododo also used the occasion to debunk claim that the beneficiaries of the N20,000 support of ‘owo isowo’ (women

petty traders) across the state will be collecting the money each month for six months.

“This is not correct. We want the members of the general public to please disregard this information as it is not true. There was never a time when such information was stated or reported from this office. The grant is a one-off support for petty traders. We want to appeal to members of the public to continue to support the programme and the

administration of His Excellency which continues to show concern for the welfare of every member of the society, including the downtrodden and the elderly”, he said.

