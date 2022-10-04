Experts task Governors, State Assemblies on domestication of Social Works Establishment Act

Experts under the aegis of the Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners of Nigeria (ISOWN) on Tuesday called on all the 36 State Governors and State Houses of Assembly to expedite action towards domestication of the Act establishing the Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners of Nigeria, recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ISOWN National President, Professor Oluwayemisi Obashoro John gave the charge in Abuja while addressing Parliamentary Correspondents on the Act which provides for registration, regulation and control of the Social Works in Nigeria.

According to Act No. 25 of 2022, Social Work means an applied or behavioural profession that simply promotes human rights, social justice, peace and conflict resolutions, engendering social change, problem-solving and sustainable development in human relationships focusing on the empowerment and liberation of people and enhancing the well-being of individuals, families, groups and communities, and utilising the theories of human behaviour and social system.

Professor John disclosed that the role of social workers in our society is to; identify people and communities in need of help; assess clients’ needs, situations, strengths and support networks to determine their goals; help clients adjust to changes and challenges in their lives, such as illness, divorce or unemployment; research into, refer and advocate for community resources, such as food stamps, childcare and health care to assist and improve a client’s well-being.

In addition, Social Workers are expected to respond to crisis situations such as child abuse and mental health emergencies and follow up on clients to ensure that their situations have improved; maintain case files and records; develop and evaluate programs and services to ensure that basic client needs are met, and provide psychotherapy services.

She observed that “Social work is one of the fastest growing professions in the world and indeed in Africa. Permit me to say clearly here that it is an emerging profession in Nigeria. It is recognised as the sole catalyst for improved social well-being in advanced countries. A closer and professional look at the general society shows that the difference between the advanced world and the developing world lies mainly in the level of social work practised. Hence, the importance of this great profession in Nigeria.

“With these in mind, Social Workers continue to ensure that social problems are addressed; engage people from different levels through empowerment processes in order to help them to reach their fullest potential thereby shaping our society for the better.

“For over a decade of existence in Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners of Nigeria (formerly Institute of Social Work of Nigeria) is set to reposition the profession taking into account the tremendous strides of heroes past in ensuring the practice gains her pride of place in Nigeria and more important among disciplines of interest in contemporary times.”

“In Nigeria today, there are particular challenges relating to social development which have hindered national growth. In response to these challenges, the Nigerian government, established the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to contain the very many problems.

“The entrance of this Chartered Institute will help galvanise professionals and control the professional practice. It is worthy of note at a time like this that, there is a need for the institutionalization of strategic government partners to help the understanding of our economic realities, new strategies and goals, improve existing capabilities and draw up action plans to help address social concerns.

“Considering the critical shortage of social workers in our nation’s schools, where professionals are needed to help young people deal with complex issues such as trauma, poverty, and increasing addiction crises, the Institute’s new status is a great stride in the right direction.

“The Institute will embark on proper registration of existing practitioners into appropriate categories, train and retrain both existing and new members to meet up with the basic required practice standard as applicable worldwide. Efforts will be made to position social workers in line with contemporary professions in Nigeria and set new agenda that is commensurate with international best practices.

“Membership will be open to Social Workers at the Officers level, Assistant level and Auxiliary level as well. Registration will be made available to qualified persons on all social work desks across MDAs, Civil Societies and International Development Agencies.

“In a few months from today, precisely November, the Institute will hold her Annual International Conference which will feature the participation of delegates from different countries and all states in Nigeria. The gathering will draw together leading professionals and stakeholders who will review and draw up the content for a holistic action plan that will help address social issues in Nigeria and help reposition the practice to meet standard globally accepted professionalism.





“It is therefore on this note, that we call on every expert to join the workforce and make conscious efforts to be part of history,” she noted.

On his part, ISOWN Programme Manager, Mr Aniekan Michael affirmed that “a huge number of institutions in Nigeria already are offering Social Work as a discipline at First Degree level, Second Degree and beyond that.

“Now this is what we do at the chartered institute, we are aware of the fact that there is quackery, now just because you own a First Degree isn’t enough to make you a member, so there is a need to have a refreshers programme when we bring you into the space and then begin to offer you certain professional practice where you can come up to speed on what you need to know and what qualifies you is a First Degree to be able to attain that level of membership within the Chartered Institute.

“And going forward there is also something we call Social Work proficiency certificate examination. This can be likened to the likes of ICAN, and every other Association we know who are currently doing the same,” Mr Michael said.

