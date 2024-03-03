A cancer researcher and oncologist, Dr Omolola Salako, has warned oncologists about the negative consequence of chronic work stress which can affect healthcare professionals who are under constant pressure.

‘The People’s Oncologist’ as she is fondly called, while speaking with Youth Matters, noted that the burnout syndrome is a condition characterised by emotional exhaustion, depersonalisation, and a sense of low personal accomplishment.

According to Dr Salako, people experiencing burnout may lose enthusiasm for their work, treat others as objects, and feel that their work is no longer meaningful.

She said: “Oncologists, the frontline workers against cancer, often grapple with chronic burnout. The emotional toll of witnessing patients’ suffering and navigating complex treatment decisions can weigh heavily.

“Making life-and-death decisions, long hours, high stakes, and limited resources compound the strain. Yet, amidst the challenges, oncologists demonstrate remarkable resilience, driven by their dedication to curing and palliating cancer.”

To overcome this syndrome, she advised oncologists to take good care of themselves in order to continue their invaluable work with renewed vigour and compassion.

“Encouraging mindfulness, regular exercise, and healthy eating habits can significantly alleviate stress. Setting aside time for relaxation, travel, hobbies, and spending time with loved ones helps maintain emotional well-being. This is non-negotiable.

“Building strong connections with colleagues through regular meetings, case discussions, and support groups fosters camaraderie. Sharing experiences and seeking advice from peers can provide valuable emotional support and professional guidance.

“Establishing boundaries between work and personal life is crucial. Setting realistic expectations, delegating tasks when possible, and scheduling regular breaks can prevent burnout.

“Prioritising time for rest and rejuvenation outside of work promotes overall well-being and prevents exhaustion. Every oncologist should have a team of administrative and clinical support, health and wellness benefits, etc.

“Physicians heal themselves. Some clinical scenarios coupled with life can get overwhelming, so it’s important to talk to a psychologist and seek professional help,” she advised.