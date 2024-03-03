LESS than 24 hours after the death of actor, Sisi Quadri, Nollywood has been thrown into mourning again following the death of actor John Okafor, fondly known as Mr Ibu.

He passed away at the age of 62 after a prolonged battle with health issues.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the actor, renowned for his comedic genius on screen, breathed his last in a hospital in Lagos State on Saturday, March 2, after he suffered cardiac arrest.

According to close family sources, Okafor had been grappling with severe blood clotting in his leg, a condition that had plagued him for years.

Confirming the death on Saturday evening, President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, said Mr Ibu’s manager of 24 years confirmed to him that the actor suffered cardiac arrest.

“I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Despite undergoing a second surgery recently in an attempt to alleviate his suffering, the actor’s health continued to deteriorate.

Tragically, his blood pressure soared dangerously, exceeding 200, despite efforts to stabilise it, ultimately leading to his demise.

In October 2023, he publicly appealed for financial assistance to combat his ailment, which had rendered him unable to perform his usual vibrant roles.

Despite initial plans for medical intervention abroad, his doctors advised against it, deeming him unfit for travel.

In a devastating turn of events, Okafor underwent the amputation of his leg in November 2023 as part of his treatment regimen.

He was also said to have undergone another amputation some weeks ago to keep him alive but his condition grew worse and forced his family to rush him back to the hospital.

He, however, didn’t make it back alive.

Though the Ibu family had yet to officially announce his death, a source said they wouldn’t rush to make such an announcement unless they get approval to do so.

Throughout his illustrious career, spanning decades, Okafor captivated audiences with his impeccable comedic timing and unparalleled talent.

His memorable performances in numerous films endeared him to fans far and wide, solidifying his status as a cultural icon in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The late actor leaves behind a legacy that transcends the silver screen.

Survived by his devoted wife and children, Okafor’s impact on the world of cinema will continue to be celebrated and cherished by generations to come.