Expert introduces digital model for improved public health

A renowned public health expert, Dr David Kajovo, has unveiled a transformative framework that connects fragmented health data systems without compromising patient privacy.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Dr Kajovo highlighted the persistent challenge of disjointed health records scattered across hospitals, laboratories, insurance companies and government agencies, despite decades of digital advancement.

“Access to health data is crucial, but we must protect the dignity and privacy of every patient. We can’t sacrifice rights on the altar of convenience,” he stated.

According to the public health expert, his proposed model leverages federated learning and blockchain technology to achieve a decentralised, privacy-first architecture.

“Unlike traditional systems that centralise sensitive data in a single repository, the approach allows individual health institutions to retain control of their data locally

To strengthen trust and transparency, blockchain technology is integrated to log data access and manage patient consent.

“In regions like the Global South, where data ownership and digital rights are sensitive issues, this framework empowers both patients and providers,” Dr Kajovo added.

Beyond technology, he emphasised a holistic governance model built on justice, accountability and participatory decision-making.

His framework, he said, brings together patients, clinicians, civil society actors and policymakers to shape ethical and inclusive data practices.

He also challenged the prevailing assumption that more data automatically leads to better health outcomes, saying, “What we need is responsible stewardship through informed consent, ethical oversight, and constant community engagement.”

The system, designed to be modular, according to Dr Kajovo, allows for gradual implementation using existing infrastructure, thus avoiding costly systemic overhauls.

“Health ministries in Africa and Southeast Asia have already expressed interest in piloting the model for pandemic preparedness and disease surveillance.

“As digital surveillance becomes increasingly normalised in public systems worldwide, privacy and progress can coexist.

“My blueprint, already gaining international attention, offers a practical, ethical and forward-looking path toward smarter, fairer digital healthcare, especially for underserved populations,” he said.

