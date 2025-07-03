Gender-based violence: Emotional and physical abuse in marriages tops in Oyo LGAs

Oyo State Programme Officer for the RSSH C19-RM project, Mr Oluseun Adebiyi, stated that gender-based violence (GBV) is a silent epidemic that primarily takes the form of mental and physical abuse in marriages, which is why many marriages are ending.

According to him, GBV outreach programs run by the RSSH C19-RM project in five LGAs recorded the highest number of incidents of emotional and physical abuse in marriage between April and June 2025. These were the Oyo East, Ibadan South East, Ibadan North East, Ona Ara and Egbeda local government areas.

Speaking at the RSSH C19-RM project’s quarterly GBV coordination meeting in Ibadan, Adebiyi stated that the cases the project handled included both male and female spouses ending their marriages, spouses accusing their partners of adultery, and spouses ending their marriages on their own.

The RSSH C19-RM project is being implemented by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), utilising a combination of networks, including the Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), the Civil Society for Malaria Control, Immunisation, and Nutrition (ACOMIN), and TB networks, with NEPWHAN taking the lead among other community-based organisations (CBOs).

From January to June 2025, activities by the CBOs included 8 outreaches, and 20 small group discussions were conducted in these 5 LGAs. The cases of GBV range from abandonment of marriages by husbands in some cases and wives in some other instances to issues of spouses complaining of infidelity and physical violence that led to abandonment of the marriage.

According to Mr. Adebiyi, the VAP law makes emotional and physical abuse in marriages illegal. Couples must figure out how to settle disagreements in their marriages without using violence or abuse.

Mr Adebiyi claims that the female victim finds it difficult to move on from the abuse during the separation period; children in these situations live in a vacuum and are readily seduced into prostitution and drug use, and victims of various abuses still wish to remain in the marriage and endure the physical abuse until they have suffered a serious injury.

“Children from these separated marriages are compelled to live with families in some instances who, in turn, were abused by an older person in such a setting. Most live with the experience and, at the end, become perpetrators of abuse when they are of age,” he added.

Oyo State coordinator for the Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), Mr Faith Olawale, said gender-based violence and human rights violations are commonly experienced by people living with HIV and AIDS, but most of them don’t know the right channel to pass their grievances.

He declared that to lower the number of GBV cases in the nation, all levels of society must confront the rising number of GBV cases, especially among couples, which has an impact on families and other relationships.

“We search for cases by going around the communities. Additionally, we address any problem that is brought to our notice. Therefore, when women’s rights are violated, they must speak up. Our goal is to eradicate GBV cases in the state overall. Therefore, everyone has to help achieve this.

