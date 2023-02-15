In the new year, in addition to the huge number of TV series, famous directors and screenwriters have prepared for us good premieres of pictures. Many of them have waited for several years, and some of them were presented shortly before the premiere.

In addition to sequels to beloved franchises, 2023 brings us adaptations of popular bestsellers, movies based on true events, and biographical stories. Read more about the choice of genres available to pirateproxy. It remains to be believed that all the pictures will premiere on the previously scheduled dates, and this year’s premiere will not disappoint us.

Scream VI (2023)

The sixth installment of the already beloved franchise returns to the screens. This time the surviving characters move from Woodsboro to New York City and try to start a new life, forgetting about the horrors of the past. We don’t know yet if the action of the movie will take place in a metropolis or if the authors will stick to the Kona genre and move back to the provinces – and we’ll see in spring 2023. But what is nice, it blows unsurpassed Courteney Cox and increasingly gaining popularity Jenna Ortega, who is as organic as possible in this movie franchise.

Bernstein (2023)

If you missed Bradley Cooper then here’s his new work, which is dedicated to the outstanding composer and conductor, Leonard Bernstein. The biographical film tells the complex love story of the maestro with his beloved Felicia Montealegre. The role of the composer’s companion is played by Carey Hannah Mulligan, while the daughter of the famous couple will be portrayed on screen by the rising star of the Stranger Things series actress Maya Hawke.

The Killer (2023)

A dark and complex thriller based on the work of the same name by Alexis Nolent. It is safe to say that the film will be full of high-quality camerawork, and deep dialogues and is saturated with mystery because the magnificent David Fincher is in the director’s chair.

The plot will tell about a lonely man who, for a long time, worked as a hitman but now wants to retire from the case. The movie has a terrific cast of stars of the first magnitude. The lead came from a cast that included Michael Fassbender, but also Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley, and Monique Ganderton.

Heart of Stone (2023)

Heart of Stone is scheduled to premiere in August 2023. The plot remains a mystery, but despite it was known that the film’s lead actress Gal Gadot gets the role of a CIA agent. Most likely, we are awaiting another successful spy franchise in the style of Mission: Impossible. Gal Gadot has previously worked in films of this genre, such as the series Peaky Blinders and the action movie Red Notice. So no doubt, in a familiar genre, actresses should be comfortable and implement the ideas of writers and directors.

The Mother (2023)

Already this year on the screens returns Jennifer Lopez as a mother and protector in the thriller directed by Niki Caro. The movie will show the sacrifices a woman is willing to make to protect her child. Not much is known about the plot, except that critics often compare it to Leon Luc Besson in terms of atmosphere. This is most likely due to the similarities in the background of the main characters, who were assassins for hire in the past.

Havoc (2023)

The director of The Raid: Redemption and the series Gangs of London has signed a contract with Netflix. This year Gareth Evans will debut on the platform with the action thriller Havoc. About the project itself, little is known except for the main character line. The young detective, played by Tom Hardy, will confront the criminal world and must save the son of a politician. In addition to Tom, the movie also features other top Hollywood actors, including Luis Guzmán and Timothy Olyphant.