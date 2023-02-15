Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are yet to take a stance on the legality of currency as legal tender contrary to speculation, the Presidency has clarified.

In a terse statement sent to the Tribune Online on Tuesday night, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, said it is not true that preemptive action has already been taken on the matter.

He said the position of government will be made known after the determination of the suit at the Supreme Court.

“We wish to state that it is not true that the Federal Government or the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN have taken a preemptive action on the legality of currency as a legal tender in view of the pendency of the case before the Supreme Court.

“The position of the government and the CBN will be made known upon the determination of the suit coming up tomorrow,” the presidential aide stated.

