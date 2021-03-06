Execute projects according to specifications or lose the contract, face law, refund govt money, Bauchi Gov warns contractors

Contractors handling various projects in Bauchi State have been warned to either execute such projects according to specifications or lose the contract as well as be made to face the wrath of the law to enable the government recover the amount paid.

The Governor sounded the warning, on Saturday, while inspecting ongoing projects in Toro and Bauchi LGAs in continuation of his inspiration tour declaring that his administration will monitor projects execution closely to ensure that sort of standard was done.

While inspecting the 20km over N1b Mararraban -Ganye – Gwalfada feeder Road, the Governor directed the contractor to raise the level of the road in order to allow for a free flow of water which will make the road last pointing out that all the culverts and bridges must be able to stand the test of time.

The Governor added that when completed, the road will open up the entire area which is known for the farming of food crops particularly sweet potatoes, tomatoes, pepper, onions and others opining that economic activities will be boosted.

He then promised that his administration will not abandon any project that is people-oriented saying that his administration has taken over all the projects inherited from the past administration because according to him, “they are for the benefits of the people of the state, we must therefore complete them.”

He urged the contractor, AA Shafa Nig to speed up the projects and get them to an appreciable level before the rains will set in when road construction is always difficult to execute.

While briefing the Governor earlier, State Commissioner of Works and Transport, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, said that the road project was awarded by the immediate past administration and became of its importance, the present administration took it over.

The Commissioner while commending the contractor, AA Shafa, for doing a good job assured that all road projects ongoing across the state must be done according to specifications.

While briefing the Governor, the Contractor, AA Shafa Engineers, said that so far, the sum of N800million has been paid by the government saying that the project is about 70 per cent completed with a promise to deliver on time subject to availability of funds.

Represented by the site Engineer, Istifanus Yusuf, the contractor said that all the bridges, culverts and other drainages have been completed while laying of gravels will commence immediately.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

