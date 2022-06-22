Excitement as MCSN prepares for general council elections

There is excitement among the broad spectrum of the membership of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte as it prepares for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year 2022 during which elections into the Board (General Council) of the society will hold.

The elections have generated the most interest as several members of the society have in the past wondered if elections will ever be held on the board.

Other items on the agenda of the AGM fixed for June 29 include the receipt and consideration of the chairman’s report of events and developments as of December 2021 and to also receive and approve the Directors’ Report for the year that ended on December 31, 2021.

The meeting will also receive and approve the Financial Reports for the year ended 31st December 2021 and the Auditors’ Reports thereon.

Commenting on the preparation of MCSN for the AGM, the Chief Executive Officer of the Society, Mayo Ayilaran assured us that everything has been put in place to make the AGM successful.

Ayilaran explained that the elections into the General Council (Board) of the society have become necessary because of the need to make the board more representative of the various genre of music in the country.

