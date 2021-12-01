Excitement as Itsekiri Oil and Gas CDC inaugurates 72 projects in Iwereland

THE Itsekiri Oil and Gas Producing /Impacted Communities Development Committee (IPCDC) has inaugurated no fewer than 72 projects worth over N1 billion.

IPCDC, popularly known as IRDC, inaugurated the projects between November 23 and 25.

The projects included 70 two-bedroom bungalows spread across the constituent communities, a 0.6 kilometres walkway, with a ‘river crossing bridge’ at Tisun community and a town hall at Udo both in Warri North Local Government Area.

They were executed under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) between the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited JV, Delta State government and Itsekiri communities, neighbouring CNL’s operations.

In an address, the General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, said the projects were products of partnership.

According to him, the IPCDC, funded by the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, partnering with the Delta State government and other stakeholders, had executed several projects to improve the quality of life of the people in the communities, adding, “this is another example of such activities.”

Mr. Brikinn, who was represented by the Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, CNL, Mr. Sam Daibo, said: “We thank the Delta State government for always supporting the GMoU.

“These projects, comprising 70 housing units, a walkway and a town hall, are part of our contributions to help IPCDC in meeting the objective of enhancing sustainable development in its constituent communities.

“CNL is proud to be part of this. We believe that our business success is tied to the progress and prosperity of the communities where we work.

“Everywhere we work, we demonstrate ethical, environmentally responsible, safe and respectful business practices.

“As we would say, we are in the business of driving human progress. In partnership with all relevant stakeholders, we will continue to navigate the changes currently ongoing in the oil and gas sector and support the development of the communities.

“Our desire is to continue to have an open, honest and transparent relationship with government and communities where we operate,” he affirmed.

Also speaking, the Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, said NAPIMS was pleased to be part of the inauguration of the projects.

Wunti, who was represented by Mr. Emmanuel Ayuba, noted that the implementation of the projects was a fruit of partnership.

He said: “This is a very good way of working, because government alone cannot solve all the communities’ problems.

“I applaud this achievement and encourage more of such collaborations in the future.

“Let me specially commend the efforts of our partners, CNL, the government of Delta State and the community leaders, in creating an enabling environment for oil and gas operations and activities in the state.

“I will urge you all to continue maintaining peace in the area,” Wunti enjoined.

The chairman of IPCDC, Ambassador Austin Oniyesan, who spoke to newsmen at the conclusion of the three-day inauguration exercise, thanked the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture for their support and appealed for more financial in-flow.

Ambassador Oniyesan urged communities that benefited from the 72 projects to secure them appropriately, saying it will encourage IPCDC to more, while disclosing plans to address the issue of sand-filling of Itsekiri riverside communities, under IPCDC in the next projects’ circle.

The IPCDC’s secretary, Richard Omare, in a chat, described the three-day inauguration of projects as a harvest of projects, after the necessary needs’ assessment.

The chairman of Tisun Community Management Council, Prince Odeli and an indigene of Bateren community, Emmanuel Esimaje, commended the management of CNL and IPCDC for successfully executing the projects.

