Asagba of Asaba a symbol of unity in Delta —Osinbajo

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has described as apt the naming of Delta State ultramodern secretariat in Asaba, the state capital, after the traditional ruler of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien.

Professor Osinbajo, who was speaking while inaugurating the secretariat complex on Mariam Babangida Way on Monday, said the Asagba of Asaba was not only an outstanding bridge builder and patriot, but played and continues to play an important role as a symbol of unity in the state.

Osinbajo said: “More importantly, he is an outstanding bridge builder and patriot. He has played and continues to play an important role as a symbol of unity in the state.

“During his 30-year reign thus far, Asaba has changed dramatically, becoming the capital of the newly created Delta State in 1991, and has attracted people from far and wide that have come to seek their fortunes here.

“His traditional leadership has ensured that the growth and increasing diversity of Asaba has proceeded without tension and antagonism among those who live here.

“I believe that naming this building after Asagba, you are not just celebrating a highly respected deserving son of Delta State and Nigeria, you are also signaling a sort of excellence in public service that we wish to see incubated in this complex.”

The vice president who had earlier inaugurated the state owned Independent Power Project (IPP) commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the execution of the landmark project.

According to him, despite dwindling revenue receipt and severe resource constraints across all levels of government, the governor was able to provide fund for the project.

“Also, your recognition of the critical role of the public sector is notable, whether we are talking about a need for a more Internally Generated Revenue and greater tax efficiency, compensation for resource deficit or the management of the public health crisis.

such as the pandemic or even the drive for a more IGR, it is the capacity of the public sector that is invariably an issue. “

“Public servants require an environment that brings out the best in them, and this secretariat complex would provide such an environment.”

He said the completion of the complex was another demonstration of what Okowa has shown over the years that with visionary leadership a state government can do incredible things indeed, “and I’m sure this one would be a worthy”

In his remarks, Governor Okowa recalled the torturous journey of delivering the project which was started in 2017, despite the economic downturn occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed satisfaction that with the ministries in one central location, the state government would be saving hundreds of millions of naira that was spent annually in renting offices all over the capital city.

“Coordination and synergy among MDAs would be enhanced, leading to higher morale, better time management, efficiency, and greater productivity,” he said.

He charged workers to be motivated while putting in their best as well as striving to keep the facility in excellent condition, always adding that the narrative of poor maintenance culture that has bedeviled the civil service must give way to a sense of ownership, complemented by decency and responsibility.

The secretariat occupies floor space of 45,000 square metres. It is designed around five clusters with multiple floors, each cluster around a courtyard.

There are nine seminar/conference rooms, a training room, clinic, crèche, banking hall and three restaurants in the building, while the car park has the capacity to accommodate about 1,000 cars.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!