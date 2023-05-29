IN the words of Nelson Mandela, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ This saying informed the establishment of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, formerly known as Oyo State College of Agriculture, Igboora, established in 2006. The institution was established by Oyo State government in order to tackle drudgery in agriculture and provide the middle level manpower needed for agriculture. Towards changing the narrative in terms of youth unemployment and shortage of manpower in agriculture, the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora was saddled with the mandate of becoming a leading centre of excellence in agriculture, technology and management through the training of youths for innovation, self-sufficiency and food production. The institution, which commenced academic activities in 2008, has churned out thousands of graduates who have been exposed to farm practice, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training in addition to their main academic programmes.

The question agitating the minds of people who are still in doubt whether the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, has truly morphed into a polytechnic can simply be attributed to the word ‘college’ which is still conspicuously seen in the name of the institution. Without any equivocation, the institution which was formerly known as Oyo State College of Agriculture, Igboora changed its nomenclature from monotechnic to polytechnic through the inclusion of technology in the name of the institution since 2014. The inclusion of ‘technology’ in the name of the institution no doubt conferred the polytechnic status on it, coupled with the amendment of the law establishing the institution by the Oyo State House of Assembly, and it was assented by the former governor of Oyo State, the late Senator Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi in November 21, 2014. The institution also gained the approval of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), a body that superintends over polytechnics and monotechnics in Nigeria. Having applied for the approval of the NBTE since 2014, the institution finally got the approval in October 11, 2018 following the inspection verification visit of the NBTE in August 2018 for eight new programmes.

With the NBTE approval, OYSCATECH floated mechanical engineering, computer engineering, accountancy, business administration, public administration, statistics and horticultural technology in addition to the 21 existing programmes some of which are science laboratory technology, home and rural economics, forestry, fishery technology, computer science, agriculture and bio-environmental engineering technology and other agricultural programmes. As a polytechnic, the institution which could not benefit from the Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETFUND) due to its former status as a monotechnic has now joined the list of the beneficiaries of Tetfund through the support received for staff training, infrastructural development and research. Special thanks to the Oyo State government for appointing credible leaders such as Prof. Gabriel Olaoye Farinu, Prof. Gbemiga Adewale, Mr. Isiaka Adekunle and other team members who worked round the clock for the institution to be where it is today. These leaders and other past principal officers of the institution have written their names in gold for their positive contributions to the development of OYSCATECH.

With the effort of these great leaders, the institution boasts of facilities for training and research such as poultry pen, engineering workshops, piggery, fish farm, cattle kraal, feed mill, sheep and goats pen and the ICT centre which served as the only CBT centre in Ibarapa towns for over nine years until 2023. By and large, in the last 17 years of existence of OYSCATECH, the activities of institution was characterised by intensive training, staff development, partnership, collaborations with local, national and international agencies some of which include; Michigan State University, USA, Niji Farm, Psaltery International, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta(Funaab) through Cassava Adding Value for Africa phase I & II, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), University of Ibadan through CORAF/WECARD integrated fish farming project, sponsored by the world bank, for farmers and secondary school students in Ibarapa, USAID/Winrock International Farmer-Farmer bee-keeping training for farmers in Ibarapa and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) and among others.

The collaborative efforts of the OYSCATECH as a polytechnic has made graduates of the institution who are interested in further studies in universities to be one of the first to be reckoned with. The alumni of the institution who are doing well in the industry are other sources of pride to the institution. Reports from industry truly revealed that employers jostle for graduates of OYSCATECH due to their level of exposure to practical training. The polytechnic has continued to perform its tripartite role of training, research and community service, most especially by participating in the training of FADAMA Guys, participants at the Oyo State Agricultural Initiative (OYSAI), individuals, youths and corporate organisations. The institution is not only doing well in agricultural training but is also making its debut in technological training and management. Recently, the institution received accreditation certificate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) for National Diploma in Accountancy, while students in Engineering are not left behind in skill acquisition.

OYSCATECH remains committed to capacity building, which is made possible through the efforts of the institution lecturers and technical personnel. For instance, the polytechnic which boasted of two PhD holders at inception now has nearly 40 PhD holders. The questions that readily comes to mind is, is OYSCATECH a polytechnic or a university?

Sustaining the Legacies; OYSCATECH Today

On December 14, 2022, the baton of leadership of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology,Igboora fell on a new set of Management under the able leadership of a Professor of Industrial Chemistry, Prof. Akinola Kehinde Akinlabi a native of Igboora, Oyo State.

Until his appointment, Prof. Akinlabi has served in various capacities at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) as well as in the industry.

On assumption of office, the rector, Prof. Akinlabi acknowledged the efforts of the founding fathers of the institution and pledged his commitment to the advancement of the institution in training, research, community development, Staff and Students welfare and to the fulfilment of the institution’s vision and mission.





Committed to his promise, within the first five months in office, the welding and fabrication unit was resuscitated at the faculty of Engineering and the unit undertook the fabrication and repair of collapsed 800 Seater Hall iron seats stands. Similarly, the Wheel Balancing and Alignment unit was set-up at the faculty of Engineering, while plans are underway to also set-up vulcanizing unit at the faculty. While the Entrepreneurship handled the upholstery work of the 600 damaged or missing seats and back rests at the 800 seater hall.

Also, within the first month in office, the new management procured and installed the stolen transformer materials (feeder pillar and amour cable). In addition, the repair of leaking roof at Home and Rural economics and Administrative buildings were undertaken.

For sustainable agricultural production in crop and livestock, the Rector met with all the traditional rulers in Ibarapa central local government and other stakeholders to resolve the land matters which had prevented the institution from embarking on large scale commercial farming and these matters have been resolved except in the area of compensation to land owners which requires the efforts of the State to bring the issue to a logical conclusion. The traditional rulers commended the Oyo State Government over the appointment Prof. Akinlabi and other management team as they promised to support the institution as they have done in the past. However, the available land of up to 26 acres has been cultivated.

Moreover, in order to fulfil his dream for round the season production of broilers and egg; between January and March, 2023, chicks were bought, reared and sold while pullets (laying birds) have been procured for the constant supply of protein to the college community and igboora environment. Similarly, as at January, the total capacity of pigs stood at 71 for all categories, but as at March, 2023, six more pigs have been procured for farrowing. This shows that the new management is committed to increasing the production capacity of both livestock and plantation farming system in the college.

Between 22nd and 26th May the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology played host to the National Board for Technical Education for the accredited of the following courses; resource accreditation of National Diploma in Civil Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering and Food Technology. Others are Higher National Diploma in Accountancy, Public Administration and Business Administration coupled with the full accreditation of National Diploma in Office Technology and Management and Library and Information Studies. The accreditation became necessary following the status of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora as a full-fledged polytechnic. The new administration has embarked on the beautification of the institution through painting of the gate house which has given the institution a new look.

Roadmap to an active OYSCATECH

According to Prof. Akinlabi, the management will not relent in ensuring regular accreditation of existing programmes while new programmes such as mass communication, purchasing and supply, Banking and Finance, Industrial and Labour relations and Marketing will be introduced.

The Rector who lauded the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde for prompt payment of salaries and for capturing the shortfall in salary payment pledged his unresolved commitment to the welfare of Staff and Students in the area of training and retraining and provision of favourable working environment. As part of his plans for the institution, the rector plans to provide intensive practical and qualitative training through the re-introduction of farm practice to all categories of students, irrespective of their programme of study as well as entrepreneurship training. Prof. Akinlabi also plans to maintain discipline among students by collaborating with relevant departments and agencies.

The Rector in his roadmap documentation plans to ensure improvement of research laboratories through functional equipment, furnishing of classrooms with projectors and staff offices relevant office equipment. Prof. Akinlabi also pledges to sustain the cordial relationship with the host community, in addition to the provision of agric products to the community. The rector revealed that the polytechnic will hence forth relate research outcomes to the community through the agricultural extension department.

Prof. Akinlabi also revealed that efforts are being intensified for the institution to have an adopted village for the demonstration of her findings and in reaching out to communities. The new management are equally intensifying efforts at improving the internally generated revenue of the institution. By and large, the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora under the new dispensation plans to put the following in place; independent solar power source that will aid uninterrupted teaching, research and practical activities, provision of digital metrological station to enhance weather data collection and weather forecast for teaching, research and development of master plan for farm and infrastructure allocations.

Others are regular maintenance and repairs of infrastructures, establishment of greenhouse for the polytechnic for teaching, research and as source of internally generated revenue (IGR). development The management also plans to develop a demonstration farm with irrigation system to boost Agricultural training and collaboration with relevant agencies for further beautification of the environment and regular sanitation of the polytechnic surroundings through planting of trees which will also serve as wind breaker to the buildings, in addition to the provision of waste bin with sustainable waste disposal method, modification of curricula to accommodate more practical and entrepreneurship courses, engaging students’ counsellors and staff advisers on students’ attitudinal change, ensuring students’ industrial training and field trips towards relevant areas of study and creation of gift shop and show room to showcase and sell the institution products.

Without mincing words, Prof. Akinola Akinlabi led new management, remains committed to the advancement of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora and to sustain the labour of the past heros through the various developmental plan. One can only pray the good plans come to fruition.

Olawore is Public Relations Officer, OYSCATECH.

