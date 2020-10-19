Examine your breast to detect cancer early ― Experts

A call has gone to females between age 18 and above to embark on regular self-examination of their breast and report noticeable unusual differences to nearby medical facilities to ward off cancer in its early stage.

In a release by the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), in Kwara State, as part of the 2020 Pink Month, the group said that early detection of cancer increases survival.

The state president of the association, Dr Mosunmola Rafiat Folorunsho, said that market women across the state, as well as members of female arms of religious bodies, would be screened and sensitised, adding that the Pink Month 2020 is organised in collaboration with the Civil Society for Cancer Eradication in Nigeria (CiSCANEN) to raise awareness on Breast Cancer.

In his contribution, the state coordinator of the CiSCANEN, Mr Banjo Famuyiwa, State Coordinator, said that attaining health standard is a fundamental human right, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Banjo, who said that breast cancer treatment is very expensive, urged the state government to key into stemming the tide by providing means of screening that would “readily available, accessible, timely, acceptable, and affordable.

“The programme commences from every October 1st and runs throughout the month. We urge our women to undertake a regular check of their breasts and report any unusual swelling, lump, abnormal discharge from the nipple, any change in the appearance of the nipple, any swelling in the armpit and any form of breast anomaly which may or may not come along with pain to medical facilities close to them.

“We dedicate the month to raising awareness and screening women for breast cancer. We encourage regular breast self-examination because early detection, prompt and appropriate interventions are key in cancer management. Get a clinical breast examination before it’s too late”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE