Again, #EndSARS protesters block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Lagos State has been grounded again, on Monday, as #EndSARS protesters took to the streets blocking the roads thereby preventing free vehicular movements.

The Lagos- Ibadan Expressway was affected as the two sides of the road were barricaded, while at the sideway at Berger Bus- Stop, some youths took the advantage to play football and trill themselves.

The development has created a situation whereby commuters had to trek to reach their various destinations, while Okada and tricycle otherwise called Marwa operators made brisk businesses as they lift across short- cut routes.

As of now the two main gates to the Secretariat have been shut, following attempts by #EndSARS protesters to forcefully gain entrance to the premises, leading to a situation whereby those who were inside could not come out and those wanting to go in, especially civil servants could not gain entry.

This was just as some of the protesters vowed that there would be complete lockdown on Tuesday except President Muhammadu Buhari responds positively to their yearnings, warning citizens not to dare come out of their premises.

Also at Alagbole in Ogun State, the situation is much similar as #EndSARS protesters had barricaded the entire place, preventing free movement of vehicle, except the okada and tricycle operators, while people were seen trekking to also reach their various destinations.

