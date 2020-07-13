Ex-senator, police officer kidnapped in Taraba

A former senator representing Taraba North, Senator Ambuno Zik Sunday, has been kidnapped.

The senator, according to a family source, was kidnapped in the early hours of Monday in his village in Bachama, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba.

According to the source, the senator went to the village to monitor his rice farm where the armed men kidnapped him.

No contact has been established between the family of the ex-senator and the kidnappers so far.

Meanwhile, a police corporal Mustapha Nuhu, with the Taraba Police Command was also abducted on Sunday afternoon around 2 pm at Takanaban area along Wuro Sembe in Jalingo.

Taraba State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP David Misaal, confirmed the two incidents and said investigation has already commenced into the matter.