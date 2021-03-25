Ex-OOUTH CMD seeks adequate funding for the hospital

FORMER Chief Medical Director of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Professor Aderibigbe Shonubi, has called for urgent restoration of the institution’s healthcare facility with adequate funding.

Shonubi, who was the pioneer paediatrician in the hospital, lamented its steady decline over the last decade, urging Governor Dapo Abiodun to revive the teaching hospital to its glorious past.

He made the call at his valedictory lecture titled ‘Paediatric Surgery: A Glimpse at the Track’, to commemorate his 70th birthday and retirement from active service.

Shonubi, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital between 2006 and February 2012, expressed sadness that the hospital which used to be the flagship of excellence in programme content and relevance to medical education and training as adjudged by National Universities Commission (NUC) in its 2001 report, has in the recent past been on decline.

The professor of Paediatrics said that the not-too-inspiring status of the teaching hospital as it were now could be alluded to inadequate funding from the state government, inappropriate meddling by the state government in the administration of the hospital.

He posited that the way out of the pitiable condition of the teaching hospital is for the state government to stand by the extant provision of Edict No. 6 of 1987 as amended, and to also strive to provide all that are needed to redeem, restore, sustain and advance the hospital to a level comparable to similar health institutions globally.

While challenging the staff of the hospital for a change of attitude and stronger commitment to excellent service delivery, Shonubi appealed for more community support and participation for the continuous growth and development of the hospital, saying that many achievements of the hospital in the past could be traced to support from members of the public.

The paediatrician also lamented the dearth of paediatric surgeon in the country saying as at December 2020, there are only 127 fully trained and actively practising paediatric surgeons to about 86 million children with each burdened with the responsibility of attending to 600,000 Nigerian children.

The Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, lauded the retiring medical doctor for his exemplary conduct, dedication and commitment to the well being of the people of Remo land and Nigeria in particular, through his excellent service since joining the hospital in 1986.

The monarch said the people would always be grateful to him for being there when he was needed most

The paramount ruler added that he would also be ready to assist in resuscitating the dying community interest and participation in the further development of the teaching hospital.

The lecture was attended by the Chairman, Governing Council of OOUTH, Dr Kunle Hassan, the pioneer Medical Director of the hospital, Chairman, Professor Olajide Ajayi, and the hospital’s CMD, Dr Peter Adefuye among others.

