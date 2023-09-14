THE immediate past Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, has faulted the incessant flagging down of import units of containers by the Maritime Guard Command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), such action as an aberration on trade practices.

Recall that clearing agents at the ports recently protested over the detention of about 1,800 containers by men of the Nigerian Police.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune Bello said if the Police must flag down a container, it must be in synergy with the Nigerian Shippers Council.

According to him, “it is an aberration for the police to be stopping or flagging down containers that has been cleared at the ports by many agencies of government.

“At the ports, we have the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) who are the main institution in cargo clearance processes. We also have Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). We have National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), we have National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and so many other institutions.

“Any inspection done after all these agencies have carried out inspection at the ports is tantamount to double inspection. Such action will distort the free flow of cargoes and lead to delay which will also bring in additional cost on the part of the cargo owners.

“The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) must exercise abundant caution because a situation where the free flow of cargoes is distorted will damage Nigeria’s reputation in terms of trade in the international community.

“Nobody is saying the police should not do their job which is ensuring that a crime is not committed.” However, actions that lead to impediment of free flow of trade with reckless abandon should not be encouraged.

“The Nigerian Police Force needs to be schooled in the dynamics of international trade. Flagging down containers arbitrarily after such containers have been inspected by all the agencies of government inside the ports is against the dynamics of trade facilitation. I think the Trade Facilitation Committee domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Trade and the Nigerians Shippers Council, with other stakeholders must meet to determine how to go about this.

“I remember there was a time the Inspector General of Police issued a circular that if the police has any suspicion about a container, before detention of the cargo, they must liaise with the Nigerian Shippers Council. I believe that circular is still relevant.

“Even if the police must detain or flag down containers, I think it should be done at the premises of the shipper or at the point of final destination, and not inside the port terminals where such cargoes accumulate demurrages and bring additional cost to the cost of doing business at our ports.





“I think there is the need for an urgent meeting between the Trade Facilitation Committee and relevant stakeholders because if these action mounts, it will erode all the efforts of the Federal Government geared towards making Nigeria a trade compliant country.

I will advise the Nigerian Police Force to exercise discretion and to be aware of the implication of what they are doing.”