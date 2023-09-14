THE Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr Kehinde Gbajumo, has urged the contractor handling the construction of modern jetties in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe areas of the state to ensure speedy completion of the projects.

Gbajumo, who stated this during an inspection tour of some of the ministry’s projects under construction across the state, added that the two jetties are crucial for connecting the two towns from other parts of the state.

He explained that the state government initiated the construction of the new jetties to complement several other jetties commissioned towards the end of the first term in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The permanent secretary averred that the jetties were part of initiatives of the present administration to make water transportation viable and ease commuting across the state through the provision of alternative means of transportation.

He told residents of the benefiting communities to continue to cooperate with the contractor handling the construction works so that the project can be delivered as scheduled and without any delay.