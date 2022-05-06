Ex-NACOMYO president charges TMC, others

ERSTWHILE national president of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, has called on The Muslim Congress (TMC) and other religious organisations and stakeholders to intensify efforts on providing spiritual solutions to the challenges confronting Nigeria.

Akintunde made the call while hosting members of TMC and the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) to a special iftar during the just-concluded Ramadan fast at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Akintunde, who is presently the Secretary General of the Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC), also called on Muslims not to take the back seat in political participation in the country.

He said: “The Muslim Congress is a household name and your interventions in many areas have been very impactful.

“Your ingenious ways of executing your activities and projects have gone a long way in addressing the challenges of the nation.

“In Nigeria today, we make lot of spiritual errors and it is time for TMC, in collaboration with other stakeholders, to provide for specific spiritual needs of the people as a way of proffering solution to the nation’s problems.





“One of the ways of doing this is by being politically active, supporting our own to succeed in politics, identifying with Muslims at the corridor of power and taking the front seat in the decision-making process.”

Akintunde also admonished the ZSF to continue to build trust into the zakat system in Nigeria as a way of addressing the financial and social challenges confronting Muslims.

He asked politicians to learn from the model of the organisation and build trust into the democratic process in the country.

“Your contributions to the growth and development of individuals, families and communities are enormous and there is the need for a framework for documentation and evaluation,” he noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ex-NACOMYO president charges TMC Ex-NACOMYO president charges TMC

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ex-NACOMYO president charges TMC