Ex-military administrator, Maj-Gen Paul Ufuoma Omu, dies at 84

The Omu family has announced the passing of retired Major General Paul Ufuoma Omu, a respected military officer, statesman, and community leader, who died on 29 April 2025 at the age of 84.

In a statement signed by Oghenekome Ufuoma Omu, the family expressed “gratitude to God for a life of distinguished service and accomplishments,” noting his unwavering dedication to Nigeria and to his native Isoko Nation.

General Omu, from Igbide in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, enjoyed a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army. He served as Military Governor of the South-Eastern State (now Cross River and Akwa Ibom) from July 1975 to July 1978, during which he “initiated and implemented critical infrastructural and policy reforms that laid the foundation for the region’s growth.”

He later became Commander of the Command and Staff College in 1985 and served on the Armed Forces Ruling Council, the highest governing body in Nigeria at the time.

Beyond the military, General Omu played a significant role in Nigeria’s political evolution. He chaired the Constitutional Conference Commission in 1994, contributing to the country’s path towards democracy. In 2009, he was appointed Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) by then-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

His commitment to his community endured throughout his life. As President of the Isoko Development Union (IDU) from 2014 to 2015, he promoted unity, education, and economic development. “He led with diplomacy, vision, and relentless advocacy for the rights of the Isoko people,” the family noted.

General Omu is survived by his wife, Senator Chief (Mrs) Stella Omu, six children, siblings, grandchildren, and many admirers across the country.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

