Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has clinched the Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Ogun East in the 2023 election.

Daniel’s emergence followed the withdrawal of the incumbent, Senator Olalekan Mustapha, from the primary election, at the Itoro Hall in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

Unconfirmed information had it that the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, had pleaded with Mustapha to withdraw from the race for Daniel.

It was learnt that a close associate of Mustapha, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, announced Mustapha’s withdrawal from the election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…