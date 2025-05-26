Metro

How I was shot by suspected armed robbers — Ondo commercial motorcyclist

Hakeem Gbadamosi
Ondo Amotekun arraigns, Gunmen kill businessman, killing of Ifon youth in Police custody, Ondo auto crash, Owo cleric rains, cult clash in Ondo community, Ondo road accident, Police arrest farmer, CSO advocates deployment, traditional worshippers urge electorate, vitamin supplements, Political parties intensify campaign Community leaders schools charged Man stabs friend to death over N2,000 debt in Ondo, Aiyedatiwa, Alake to attend Ondo political summit, Ondo guber: Makinde, PDP Southwest leaders receive defectors from APC, others, Ondo: Police arrest prophetess over pregnant woman’s death, Ondo guber: INEC, stakeholders inspect sensitive materials ahead distribution, political parties to field young candidates, Ikorigho leaders affirm Eko as Olu-elect, caution impostors, Ondo LG poll, Ondo Cult clash, Ondo suspected herders,Ondo oil-producing communities, A woman, known as Mummy Ife, and her two daughters, Bukola and Ife, have died in a fire outbreak at their Olaiya Rainbow Street residence in Ondo City, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Sunday, Kingship tussle: Ondo community seeks govt, security agency’s intervention, Ondo Kidnappers release surveyors, Ondo Gunmen abduct

A commercial motorcyclist, Taiwo Adesooye, who is currently carrying bullets in his hands, said he was shot by suspected armed robbers who snatched his motorcycle in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Adesooye explained that he was attacked by four armed men while returning home, stating that the incident occurred behind Ogo Oluwa Hospital in Ore around 8 p.m., after the day’s work.

Narrating his ordeal, he said he was shot after the hoodlums pushed him off his motorcycle, dragged him to a corner, beat him, and then shot him before fleeing with his motorcycle.

According to him, “On that fateful evening around 8 p.m., I had just dropped off a passenger and her child in the Ogooluwa area, hoping to conclude my day’s work.

“As I was leaving, I noticed a man approaching a junction. I drove on, thinking he might hire me for another trip, but he didn’t.

ALSO READ: Gov Bago orders SSG to fastrack electricity supply to Kakakpangi community

“Suddenly, I felt uneasy when I saw four men emerging from the bush. At first, I thought they were security personnel because they told me to stop and stay calm, assuring me they weren’t after me.

“However, they quickly revealed their true intention, pulling out weapons like a cutlass and a gun from a bag. They began to beat me mercilessly, pushed me off my motorcycle, and stole my phone and money.

“As they were about to leave, despite my agony from the beating, one of them said I shouldn’t be killed. But before I could recover, I felt a sharp pain — one of them shot me in the left hand. They sped away, leaving me in a pool of blood and pain.

“These men are wicked. They ordered me to a corner, and I obeyed. The next thing I heard was a gunshot. They stole my bike and my money. I lost consciousness from the bleeding until people came and rushed me to the hospital.”

Adesooye said the attackers likely believed he was dead after wounding him.

He called on security agencies to take decisive measures to prevent such incidents in the town, saying, “Snatching of motorcycles and killing of Okada riders is now rampant in Ore and its environs.”

He advised commercial motorcyclists to be wary of criminals and urged residents to remain vigilant.

It will be recalled that another motorcyclist, Nazifi Ibrahim, was brutally murdered by armed robbers who stole his bike in the same area last week.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ex-APC chieftain to join PDP Ex-APC chieftain set to join PDP, endorses Senator Jarigbe
Next Article Agbu Kefas Displaced Taraba community members lament Gov Kefas’ absence amid mass burial

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×