How I was shot by suspected armed robbers — Ondo commercial motorcyclist

A commercial motorcyclist, Taiwo Adesooye, who is currently carrying bullets in his hands, said he was shot by suspected armed robbers who snatched his motorcycle in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Adesooye explained that he was attacked by four armed men while returning home, stating that the incident occurred behind Ogo Oluwa Hospital in Ore around 8 p.m., after the day’s work.

Narrating his ordeal, he said he was shot after the hoodlums pushed him off his motorcycle, dragged him to a corner, beat him, and then shot him before fleeing with his motorcycle.

According to him, “On that fateful evening around 8 p.m., I had just dropped off a passenger and her child in the Ogooluwa area, hoping to conclude my day’s work.

“As I was leaving, I noticed a man approaching a junction. I drove on, thinking he might hire me for another trip, but he didn’t.

“Suddenly, I felt uneasy when I saw four men emerging from the bush. At first, I thought they were security personnel because they told me to stop and stay calm, assuring me they weren’t after me.

“However, they quickly revealed their true intention, pulling out weapons like a cutlass and a gun from a bag. They began to beat me mercilessly, pushed me off my motorcycle, and stole my phone and money.

“As they were about to leave, despite my agony from the beating, one of them said I shouldn’t be killed. But before I could recover, I felt a sharp pain — one of them shot me in the left hand. They sped away, leaving me in a pool of blood and pain.

“These men are wicked. They ordered me to a corner, and I obeyed. The next thing I heard was a gunshot. They stole my bike and my money. I lost consciousness from the bleeding until people came and rushed me to the hospital.”

Adesooye said the attackers likely believed he was dead after wounding him.

He called on security agencies to take decisive measures to prevent such incidents in the town, saying, “Snatching of motorcycles and killing of Okada riders is now rampant in Ore and its environs.”

He advised commercial motorcyclists to be wary of criminals and urged residents to remain vigilant.

It will be recalled that another motorcyclist, Nazifi Ibrahim, was brutally murdered by armed robbers who stole his bike in the same area last week.

