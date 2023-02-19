Sikiru Obarayese

A former Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the First Lady, Zainab Kassim, has filed a suit for the enforcement of her fundamental human rights against Aisha Buhari, demanding N100m as damages.

The former aide sued Aisha Buhari, the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services.

In the suit numbered: FHC/ABJ/OS/202/2023 obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, Kassim is asking the court to declare her arrest and detention as unlawful.

She seeks, among other things, “Declaration that the abduction, arrest and detention of the applicant between 18th of November, 2022 and 22nd of November, 2022, and the threat to further arrest and detain the applicant by agents of the 2nd and 3rd respondents on the orders and directives of the 1st respondent, without an order of court is unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, null, void and constitutes a violation of her rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

“A declaration that the torture, brutalisation and dehumanisation of the applicant by the 1st respondent and agents of the 2nd and 3rd respondents, on 18th of November, 2022 is unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal and constitutes a violation of her right to dignity of the human person.

“A declaration that the threats by the agents of the 2nd and 3rd respondents to the applicant, of further abduction, arrest, detention and assassination of the applicant if she brings any claims for fundamental rights enforcement against the respondents is unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, constitutes torture and a violation of her rights to life, fair hearing and dignity of human person.

“An order restraining the respondents either by themselves or their agents or subordinates from further abducting, arresting, detaining, torturing or threatening to abduct, arrest, detain or assassinate the applicant or otherwise violating the fundamental rights of the Applicant.

“An order directing the 2nd respondent to release the applicant’s Note 20 Ultra mobile phone to her immediately. Damages, jointly and severally against the respondents, in the sum of N100,000,000.00.”

The case, has, however, not been assigned to a judge.

Efforts to get the spokesperson for the First Lady, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, were not successful as he was yet to reply to a message to him on the matter as of the time of filling this report.